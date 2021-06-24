KCMG entered the 24h of Spa-Francorchamps with two Porsche 911 GT3 Rs thanks to the official support of the German manufacturer.

The Hong Kong team will be in action in the Ardennes for the round of 29 July-1 August valid for the GT World Challenge Europe-Endurance Cup and the Intercontinental GT Challenge, with the clear intention of aiming for success in the PRO Class.

On Porsche # 18 we will see the usual KCMG trio at work, namely Josh Burdon / Alexandre Imperatori / Edoardo Liberati, while on the second, which will have the # 47 and is present with the help of Porsche, the crew will be formed by Nick Tandy / Laurens Vanthoor / Maxime Martin.

“I am thrilled to join KCMG for the first time. As a Belgian, it is always a great time to run the 24 Hours of Spa and with my compatriot Maxime and the great skills of Nick, we have a great lineup – said Vanthoor – I point to the my third win in this event, so my goal is to achieve it. “

Tandy added: “The 24 Hours of Spa is one of the highlights of any driver’s season, so I’m delighted that KCMG is putting together a plan to win it and that they’ve given me the chance to be a part of it. reigning winners of the event and the addition of another rider who has succeeded in the past, like Maxime, makes me confident that there is everything needed to try. “

I also load Martin: “I am very happy to join Porsche and KCMG for my home race. The 24 Hours of Spa is a great event in Belgium and, as a Belgian driver, is one of the most important of the year. chance to win in 2016, Laurens did it twice and Nick did it last year so we have a very strong lineup. KCMG has nothing to prove, they are one of the best teams, I’m really looking forward to seeing how we will be in the official tests “.

Jumping into the other car, Burdon is very motivated: “Having over 50 GT3 cars on a circuit like Spa-Francorchamps is incredible and I like it as a challenge. As a team we have grown a lot this season and I feel confident in our package to play it for. the summit, so I’m really looking forward to being at the start of the 24 Hours of Spa “.

Imperatori echoes him: “The second highlight of our 2021 program is coming and it is great to return to Spa with the experience gained last year and a very strong team to count on. As usual it will be a demanding challenge, but we have a solid preparation program and we aim to turn it into a good result “.

Liberati commented: “After a great performance by the whole team at the Nürburgring 24 Hours, we are now ready to face another extremely demanding endurance race. I can’t wait to get back on track for testing, which will really be important because we will use different tires and another Balance of Performance, so we have to use all the time on the track to collect. Thanks to KCMG for their trust, it is a team of people who are always ready to give 100% “

Matt Howson, Team Manager: “We are delighted to be returning to the 24 Hours of Spa with two cars. Last year we fought for the win as long as we could, then we had bad luck, so we have a deal unfinished. Not only do we arrive with Josh, Alex and Edo fresh from a fantastic 24 Hours of the Nürburgring, but we also welcome three world class winners of the 24 Hours of Spa such as Laurens, Nick and Maxime to complete a formidable line-up. Nick as a former KCMG driver in the WEC, as well as two of the fastest Belgian drivers on the planet in their home race. We are stronger than ever as a team and with the continued support of Porsche, our expectations are high for Spa. “

Paul Ip, founder of the team: “Once again our GT program takes us from the Nordschleife to Spa-Francorchamps for another GT3 endurance race with Porsche. We are very excited to be racing with two cars once again and that our # 47 will have Porsche factory driver Laurens Vanthoor alongside two of the best GT drivers in the world, Nick Tandy and Maxime Martin. KCMG fought for success at Spa last year and with this lineup and support from Porsche, we have everything to be in an even better position in 2021 “.