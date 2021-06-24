The 24 Hours of Le Mans Moto 2021 was a real domain of the Yoshimura SERT Motul. The official Suzuki team, which brought Sylvain Guintoli, Xavier Simeon and Gregg Black to the track, in fact commanded the race for 819 of the 855 laps disputed and presented itself under the checkered flag with 8 laps of margin on the crew of the Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar formed by Jeremy Guarnoni, David Checa and Erwan Nigon, slowed down by brake problems in the early stages of the marathon.

Despite an accident in the early hours of the race, which also led to subsequent problems, the trio of Markus Reiterberger, Ilya Mikhalchik and Xavi Fores managed to bring the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team to the bottom step of the podium.

The real surprise of this edition, however, was the Bollinger Switzerland Team, able to recover from 19th place on the grid to the fourth final with the Kawasaki entrusted to the new trio formed by Jan Buhn, Jesper Pellijeff and Ondrej Jezek, who really came within a whisker from touching the podium.

But the company of those who completed the top 5 is no less, because the Honda of National Motos was also the winner of the Superstock class with Stephane Egea, Guillaume Antiga and Kevin Trueb, who finally got the better of BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers (Loiseau, Hardt and Pilot) and on the No Limits Motor Team (Scassa, Masbou and Calia).

Only eighth the first of the Yamahas, which was that of VRD Igol Experiences (Alt, Marino and Terol), who collected points despite a problem with an oil pipe and a fall. The FCC TSR Honda race was also disappointing, which was in second position until the first light of dawn with Hook, Yakahashi and di Meglio, but then ruined everything with a fall that relegated it to tenth place, even behind it. of the Ducati Panigale of the ERC Endurance with Gines, Rossi and Masson.

As you may have noticed, the Yamaha YART is also missing in the top positions, which for long stretches had been the fiercest antagonist of the winners, up to the failure of a valve in the R1. But these are not the only protagonists to have raised the white flag, because Tati Team Beringer Racing, Moto Ain and 3ART Best of Bike were all in the positions that matter before the surrender.

Also noteworthy is the beautiful gesture of Hugo Clere, then awarded with the Anthony Delhalle EWC Spirit Trophy for having rescued Sylvain Barrier, who remained under the bike of the Woicij Racing Team which was on fire, after an accident that also involved Team 18 Sapeurs -Pompiers, CMS Motostore and RAC41 ChromeBurner.