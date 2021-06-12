Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

The Zakat Fund said that about 338 families, comprising 1,091 individuals, benefited from its expenses, bringing the total beneficiaries from the beginning of the year until the end of last week to 5,565 families, with a total of 22,899 individuals. This came in the media briefing broadcast by the fund through its account on “Instagram”, during which Dr. Abdulrahman Salman Al Hammadi, director of the Zakat Resources and Information Department of the fund, spoke.

During the briefing, Al Hammadi addressed the reception of the Zakat Fund, businessman Firoz Merchant, founder and chairman of the “Pure Gold” group, who provided 500,000 dirhams of Zakat funds as the beginning of joint cooperation with the Zakat Fund, which confirms the confidence of dealers, givers and benefactors in the Fund, and support charitable and humanitarian projects. implemented by the fund, Al Hammadi said: On behalf of the beneficiaries, we commend the kind initiative of Fayrouz Merchant and the Pure Gold Jewelery Group, which is positively reflected on the recipients of aid from citizens, residents and needy families registered in the Zakat Fund at the state level.

Al Hammadi invited businessmen, traders and companies to follow the example of the businessman, founder and chairman of the Pure Gold Group, in supporting the projects of the Zakat Fund, which has become a major gateway to goodness for everyone who wants to spend his money in charitable work, whether by charity or zakat, and we affirm that it is It will reach its actual beneficiaries in full without any administrative deduction.

Al Hammadi said: “The exchange committee approved for the past week an amount of 5 million dirhams, 244 thousand dirhams and 267 dirhams for a total of 338 families, comprising 1,091 individuals. The beneficiaries are 5565 families, with a total of 22,899 individuals.

According to the media briefing issued by the Zakat Fund, the Emergency and Crises Project – Affected by “Corona”, the number of beneficiary cases reached 99 families, comprising 286 individuals, and the total disbursement amounted to one million and 626 thousand dirhams, and the total beneficiaries of the “unemployed” subsidy project amounted to 6 families, comprising 21 individuals. And the total expenditure amounted to 111 thousand dirhams and 500 dirhams, and the total beneficiaries of the “Read “Students of Schools” project reached 37 families comprising 200 individuals, and the total expenditure amounted to 185 thousand dirhams and 655 dirhams, and the total beneficiaries of the “My Nation’s New Muslims” project reached 13 families comprising 13 The total disbursement amounted to 65 thousand dirhams, while the total beneficiaries of the “sick” wage and wellness project amounted to 5 families comprising 16 individuals, and the total disbursement amounted to 104 thousand dirhams and 232 dirhams, and the total beneficiaries of the “disabled” hope project amounted to 7 families comprising 29 individuals, and their total expenditure amounted to 174 thousand dirhams.

3 families, comprising 4 members, benefited from the “Gendermen” salvation project, and the total disbursement amounted to 75,000 dirhams, and the total beneficiaries of the “divorced women” cohesion project amounted to 20 families comprising 54 individuals, and the total disbursement amounted to 612 thousand dirhams, and the total beneficiaries of the Tawasul project “Families of prisoners” is one family comprising 3 members, with a total amount of 42 thousand dirhams spent on it.

The total beneficiaries of the “double-income” support project reached about 55 families, comprising 115 individuals, with a total disbursed amount of 472,000 dirhams and 880 dirhams, and the total beneficiaries of the “widows’ mercy” project reached 16 families comprising 27 individuals, with a total disbursed amount of 264 thousand dirhams. The total beneficiaries of the “Say my Lord have mercy on them” project reached 32 families, comprising 102 individuals, and the total amount disbursed to them was 600 thousand dirhams.

The total beneficiaries of the “Families of Orphans” sponsorship project amounted to 3 families comprising 8 individuals, with a total disbursed amount of 66,000 dirhams, and the total beneficiaries of the affectionate project “Families of foreigners” reached 24 families comprising 115 individuals, with a total disbursed amount of 846 thousand dirhams.

Thus, the total number of beneficiary families is 338 families, comprising 1,091 individuals, with a total disbursed amount of 5 million and 244 thousand dirhams and 267 dirhams in the last week of May 2021.