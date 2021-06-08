The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 209,066 new examinations had been conducted during the past hours, to discover cases infected with the Corona virus, which revealed 2,205 new cases, and also announced the death of two infected cases. It also announced the recovery of 2,168 new cases of people infected with the virus. And it announced the provision of 63,984 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past hours, bringing the total doses that were provided until yesterday 13 million and 411 thousand and 248 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 135.60 doses per 100 people.



