Yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 240,744 new examinations had been conducted, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection, counting and isolating cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19).

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the scope of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 2,190 new cases of the emerging coronavirus, of different nationalities. Thus, the total number of registered cases is 591,613.

The ministry also announced the death of seven people as a result of the repercussions of infection with the virus.

This brings the number of deaths in the country to 1,717.

The Ministry expressed its regret and sympathy to the families of the deceased.

And it announced the recovery of 2,132 new cases of people infected with the virus, and its full recovery from symptoms of the disease.

Thus, the total number of recovery cases is 570,960.

And it announced the provision of 82,263 new doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, bringing the total doses it provided until yesterday to 13,590,206 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 137.41 doses per 100 people.



