Official statistics issued by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection showed that the average daily recovery cases among those infected with “Corona” during the past week (from 6 to 12 June this year), amounted to 2079.1, while the average of proactive PCR examinations for early detection of the “Covid-Covid- virus” 19 »About 231,371 examinations, and the positive infection rate is 0.9%, while the death rate from injuries decreased to 0.2%.

Doctors in the first line of defense attributed the high recovery rates in the country to approach the number of daily injuries to the availability of an effective infrastructure for the health system, accelerating the process of registering approved vaccines, in addition to the role of the media and awareness campaign, and the cooperation of community members to spread positivity and take the initiative to take the vaccine.

They pointed out that the establishment of world-class specialized hospitals and the provision of the latest medical equipment and cadres contributed to the Emirati model in addressing the pandemic becoming an example, thanks to the proactive vision of the country.

And the health authorities in the country had recommended periodic examination of vitamins “D”, “C” and “zinc” to ensure that none of them decreased, because of their importance to enhancing the body’s immunity and preventing infectious diseases, including the prevention of “Covid-19”.

Scientific studies have shown that a deficiency of any of these elements may make the body more susceptible to disease, due to its important role in strengthening the immune system.



