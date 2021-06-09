Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The men of the “Federal Narcotics Control” overthrew a gang that tried to smuggle antiquities, coins and narcotic materials into the country, where 2001 antique coins dating back to 162 AH, 55 antique Greek coins, and 8.6 kg of crystal narcotic were seized, this came in a tweet published by the team His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, on his official account on Twitter yesterday.

The UAE is keen on the legacy of the historical and human world and the safety of society.

Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “The UAE is keen on the heritage of the historical and human world and the safety of society. The efforts of the federal anti-drug men overthrew a gang that tried to smuggle antiquities, coins and narcotic materials into the country, and the Ministry of Interior will continue to pursue such criminals with firmness.. I would like to thank the Emirati community for their constant cooperation.”

With the tweet, His Highness published a video explaining the seizure process and highlighting the efforts of the “Federal Drug Control” men to reduce crime and protect the country.