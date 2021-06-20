Dina Johnny (Dubai)

Today, about 20,000 students from the twelfth grades in public and private schools that apply the Ministry’s curriculum, are heading to take the exams at the end of the 2020-2021 school year in attendance inside government schools in various regions of the country.

The twelfth students are distributed among 210 government schools, after the numbers were counted by the directors of the domain and school principals, and they were distributed among the various examination committees since the beginning of this week.

In a press statement, the Emirates Education Foundation indicated that it had completed all safety procedures for receiving twelfth grade students. The Foundation has sterilized all schools in which exams will be held, in addition to providing special committees to receive students when they come to schools to ensure that physical distancing measures are maintained, during the examination, in a manner that ensures the safety of students and educational staff in the field, and in order to take into account the application of the protocol of precautionary and preventive measures for school tests. Twelfth grade students,” issued by the concerned authorities.

The Foundation worked to ensure that the 12th grade students performed all the tests, and if the result of the PCR examination for the student was positive, he must communicate directly with the school director with evidence of his infection with the virus, and he can take the exam later in the period of compensatory or re-exams.

Today, 19,956 male and female students from public schools and private schools that apply the Ministry’s curriculum are taking the twelfth exams, distributed among 210 schools in various regions of the country. Grade 12 students in all tracks “general, advanced, elite and applied” begin their exams today with Islamic education, then social studies for tomorrow for all tracks as well, then chemistry or biology for Thursday and mathematics on Sunday for the general track.

And Arabic on Monday, English on Tuesday, then physics on Wednesday, and finally, health sciences for the general track. As for the advanced track, they take the chemistry exam on Thursday, then mathematics, then Arabic, then English, then physics, and then health sciences. Regarding the elite track, they take the chemistry exam on Thursday, then mathematics on Sunday, then Arabic language on Monday, English on Tuesday, physics on Wednesday, and finally biology on Thursday.

The Ministry of Education will implement the protocol regulating the twelfth grade exams at the end of the 2020-2021 school year. The protocol includes the preventive measures taken to ensure that the exams run smoothly, and according to steps that enhance the healthy environment in order to preserve the safety of everyone.

The Ministry pointed out that the protocol has been meticulously formulated to ensure the highest standards of health and safety for students, educational and administrative staff, and support service cadres through the application of a set of precautionary and preventive steps. With regard to students in the first, second and third grades, the Foundation pointed out that there are no final exams in the third semester, and they will be evaluated according to their performance in the formative evaluation carried out by the teacher during the third semester, in the subjects of Group A.

The Emirates Foundation for School Education indicated that the study materials scheduled for the end of the third semester exam for students from 4-12 will be in the third semester courses only. The Emirates Foundation for School Education, as the body responsible for managing and operating public schools in the country, confirmed that all teams working in the institution are working with all their energy to provide all the necessary support for students, whether technical, technical or academic to ensure that they take exams without any obstacles.