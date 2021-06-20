The National Center of Meteorology reported that the lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning was 20.9 degrees Celsius in the Rokna area in Al Ain city, at 05:45 local time, warning of the continuation of loaded dust, which leads to a decrease in horizontal visibility of less than 2000 meters sometimes on some areas. The exposed areas, especially in the west, until seven in the evening.

The center indicated that the country is exposed to a weak superficial air depression, accompanied by an extension of high air in the upper layers of the atmosphere, noting that today’s weather is clear to partly cloudy east and north, and dusty at times, becoming humid at night until Wednesday morning in some northern areas, while the winds are Light to moderate speed, sometimes active to be exciting sand and dust, which leads to a decrease in horizontal visibility, especially in the west, and the sea will be light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that the weather tomorrow will remain clear to partly cloudy and dusty at times during the day, becoming humid at night until Thursday morning in some northern areas. / h, up to 40 km / h on the sea, which will be light to medium waves, turbulent sometimes on early Thursday morning in the depth of the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman



