The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that it had conducted 217,849 new examinations during the past hours on different groups in society, with the aim of early detection of cases of infection with the emerging corona virus, and those in contact with it and isolating them.

The ministry revealed 1969 new cases of HIV infection from different nationalities, all of which are stable cases and are subject to the necessary health care, bringing the total registered cases to 597,986 cases. The Ministry announced the recovery of 1,946 new cases of people infected with the virus, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 577,234. She indicated the death of two cases from the consequences of infection with the virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1726 cases.



