The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 208,90 new examinations were conducted during the past hours on different groups in society, using the best and latest medical examination techniques, with the aim of early detection and inventory of cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and those in contact with them and isolating them.

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures contributed to the discovery of 1968 new cases of HIV infection of different nationalities, all of which are stable cases and subject to the necessary health care, bringing the total registered cases to 585 thousand and 39 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of three infected cases as a result of the repercussions of infection with the Corona virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1702 cases.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 1,933 new cases of people infected with the virus and their full recovery from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 564,509 cases.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection also announced the provision of 31,549 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past hours, bringing the total doses that were provided until yesterday 13 million and 347 thousand and 300 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 134.95 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide a “Covid-19” vaccine and seek to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the “Covid-19” virus.



