The Emirates Foundation for School Education reported that 189,922 male and female students from the fourth to the 12th grade are starting the exams at the end of the current academic year today, including 19,956 male and female students in the 12th grade, which will continue until June 17.

The Foundation explained to “Emirates Today” that the measures it has taken to ensure the safety of students of the 12th grade of public education and private schools that apply to the curriculum of the Ministry of Education, who will take their exams in 210 government schools at the state level, include sterilizing the schools in which the exams will be held, in addition to Providing special committees to receive students when they come to schools to ensure that social distancing measures are maintained during the examination, in order to ensure the safety of students and educational cadres in the field, and in order to take into account the application of the precautionary and preventive measures protocol for school exams “twelfth grade students”, issued by the concerned authorities.

She said that if the result of the PCR examination for the student is positive, he must communicate directly with the school director, attaching evidence of his infection with the virus, and he can take the exam later during the period of compensatory exams or repetition.

The Foundation has allocated isolation rooms near its own toilet in case of suspicion, allocating a room for exams for students of determination, preparing electrical connectors for chargers of students’ devices in exam halls, and preparing computer labs as exam halls for students who do not have equipment.

The Foundation has formed three committees in each school, one to receive students, the other to follow up during the examination period, and the third to follow up after the examination period, defining the tasks of each committee, as the Student Reception Committee works to determine their entrances to ensure physical distancing, receiving students and directing them according to a specific itinerary. To the committees’ places, ensuring compliance with precautionary measures, bringing computers, and providing drinking water. As for the follow-up committee during the examination period, it carries out several tasks, including limiting students’ absence and attendance, preparing for any emergency (sick cases or technical malfunction), informing the nurse of any A suspected case of infection with the “Corona” virus, while the follow-up committee is working after the examination period to follow up the distance between students during exit, and direct them to the designated exits.

On the other hand, the national protocol regulating the tests of 12th grade students in public and private schools that applies to the curriculum of the Ministry of Education, which was approved by the Ministry of Education and the National Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, finally excluded two categories of students from attending to perform exams inside schools, namely students infected with the virus. Corona”, and students who are in contact with people infected with the virus.

