A treasure of Russian copper coins of the late 16th century was found in the area of ​​Paveletskaya Square in the center of Moscow. This was announced by the head of the Moscow Department of Cultural Heritage Alexei Yemelyanov, his quotes site of the mayor of Moscow.

Emelyanov clarified that the treasure was in a small hole. “At the time of its discovery, it was a compact accumulation of coins, and no container, for example a vessel, was found. Apparently, initially the coins were in a wallet or bundle of organic material, which by now has completely decayed, ”he explained.

In total, experts discovered 88 coins-pool of Moscow and Tver minting. Presumably, the owner of the treasure was a poor man. “With this money you could buy groceries for one week. Almost all the coins ended up with traces of a long stay in monetary circulation: during the restoration process it turned out that many of them were completely erased, “Emelyanov added.

The department noted that the pool discovered at the Paveletsky railway station is the first find of this kind in the history of Moscow archeology, made in the course of stationary archaeological research.

