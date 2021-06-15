Over the past day, 14,185 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Russia. The total number since the beginning of the pandemic was 5,236,593. Telegram-channel.

A day earlier, 13,721 cases were detected in Russia, the growth rate was 0.27 percent. The maximum number of infections recorded in June is currently 14,723 – before that, such indicators were recorded in February.

Most infections were detected in Moscow (6805), the Moscow region (patients for the first time since January exceeded 1.1 thousand) and St. Petersburg (more than 900 infections were detected for the first time since March 18). Least of all – in the Jewish Autonomous Region (6), Magadan Region (4) and the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (1).

During the day, 379 people died in Russia, in total since the beginning of the pandemic – 127,180.

The daily rate of recovery was 8597, the total – 4 818 244.