The management of the Punitive and Correctional Institution in Ras Al Khaimah Police honored 14 inmates who won the Holy Quran memorization competition that was launched during the month of Ramadan, in cooperation with the Charitable Works Authority.

The Director of the Punitive and Correctional Institution Department in Ras Al Khaimah Police, Brigadier Yaqoub Yousef Bu Laila, stressed the keenness of Ras Al Khaimah Police, represented by the Punitive and Correctional Institution Department, to enhance religious faith among inmates by organizing such targeted competitions that contribute to the reformatory rehabilitation process for inmates and to fill their leisure time fruitfully. In addition to preparing them to return to their normal lives after the end of their sentences and to serve the community and its members.

He congratulated the honored guests for their successful efforts by winning the Holy Qur’an memorization competition, expressing his gratitude and appreciation for the efforts of the International Charitable Organization and its sponsorship of this competition, which embodies the noblest forms of fruitful cooperation between institutions and bodies operating in the country in the crucible of public interest and community service.



