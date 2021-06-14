Over the past day, 13,721 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Russia in 84 regions. This is reported in Telegram-channel of the capital’s operational headquarters for control and monitoring of the situation with coronavirus.

The largest number of new infections was recorded in Moscow (6590), the Moscow region (1043) and St. Petersburg (865). The smallest is in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (4) and the Magadan Region (4).

Also, 371 deaths were recorded among patients with confirmed infection. 8312 people have fully recovered.

Over the entire period of the pandemic in Russia, 5,222,408 infected with coronavirus were recorded, 126,801 people died, another 4,809,647 people recovered.