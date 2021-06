12 Minutes, the claustrophobic time-loop thriller set in a single room, will be launching on the 19th of August this year, according to a trailer just dropped in Microsoft and Bethesda’s E3 showcase.

The game features Bake-Off talent Daisy Ridley and James McAvoy, alongside Willem Defoe, who was not on Bake-Off. But that hasn’t held him back. The game will be out on Xbox and PC, and features a couple facing a home invasion in 12 minute looping bursts.