The Community has digitized 107,602 19th century chapter act book documents, corresponding to fourteen city councils in the Region, and is preparing their delivery to these consistories, as well as their online publication. This work of conservation and dissemination of representative texts of local management and administration has been undertaken by the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Digital Administration, through the Integra Foundation.

The municipalities whose documentary collections have gone digital are those of Abarán, Alcantarilla, Archena, Beniel, Calasparra, Caravaca de la Cruz, Cehegín, Fuente Álamo, Jumilla, Lorca, Mazarrón, Murcia, Moratalla and Yecla. Among the archives, the more than 21,000 documents of chapter acts scanned in the case of Lorca, or the almost 20,000 that belong to the Murcia City Council, stand out.

In addition, the Integra Foundation also has a list of 7,427 registration documents from six municipalities: Águilas, Archena, Blanca, Calasparra, Cehegín and Lorca, as well as 2,117 texts of notarial protocols and 262 pages corresponding to old cookbooks. The texts will be available through the website of the Crimson Project of the Ministry (carmesi.regmurcia.com), which is the initiative that ensures the protection and consultation of the documentary heritage of the Region.

The general director of Informatics and Digital Transformation, Javier Martínez Gilabert, highlighted yesterday this work to protect the documentary heritage of the Region on the occasion of the International Archives Day, which is celebrated today, June 9. Among these funds there are also registers, judicial records and lawsuits, episcopal and pontifical letters, notarial deeds, proclamations, censuses, newspaper archives and collections of old photographs. Scanning techniques allow a true copy of each document to be obtained and facilitate post-treatment to remove stains and virtually rebuild damaged areas.

The oldest of the preserved documents, dated 1245, is the concession of Fernando III to the Council of Mula of the jurisdiction of Córdoba, and within the collection also stands out the one known as the Calf Book of the Convent of the Discalced Carmelites of Caravaca de la Cruz . This work describes both the events that occurred in this convent between 1623 and 2005.

The documentary collection also has 32,194 photographs from the 19th and 20th centuries, and 281,173 pages of periodicals have been digitized between 1786 and 1988.