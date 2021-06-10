The UAE government held the periodic media briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the emerging coronavirus in the country “Covid-19”, during which it announced that the number of specialized hospitals during the pandemic amounted to 10 hospitals, with a capacity of 3800 beds, and its standards matched the international standards used in health facilities. She pointed out that the United Arab Emirates has adopted a strategy of diversifying vaccines to cover the largest possible proportion of the population.

In detail, the official spokesman for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Dr. Taher Al Ameri, confirmed that the UAE has proven, through its management of the Covid-19 crisis, that it is an inspiring model for the countries of the world in proactiveness and readiness, as the state adopted a set of preventive measures to prevent the spread of the disease, and that By establishing and rehabilitating hospitals and health care homes, and conducting the necessary medical examinations for the largest number of the population, noting that the health authorities continue their exceptional efforts in the national campaign for vaccination against Covid-19 and early detection of cases and rapid intervention to prevent complications, in addition to efforts to investigate contacts, and to take all measures Preventive measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Al-Amiri said: “84.66% of the total eligible group were vaccinated, and they are people over the age of sixteen 16 years. Also, 95.27% of the elderly group aged 60 years and over were vaccinated, which is the priority group as it is more vulnerable to infection with the disease.” and its complications

Al-Amiri added: “Belief in the importance of vaccines and their effective role in controlling the disease and reducing its effects, the state has adopted the strategy of diversifying vaccines to cover the largest possible proportion of the population. It also came to reflect the success of the state’s health strategy in the Covid-19 pandemic,” stressing the leadership of the vaccine campaign. national in our country and export it at the global level by providing the best vaccination options for all segments of society.

He stressed that the establishment of hospitals and the provision of the latest medical equipment and cadres is at the heart of the UAE’s decades-old strategy to take care of the health sector, which explains its exceptional ability to confront the largest health crisis the world has witnessed, and its capabilities to provide assistance to other countries, as specialized hospitals contribute significantly to saving lives and preserving The health and safety of community members, noting that the number of specialized hospitals during the pandemic amounted to 10 hospitals, which include a large number of qualified medical staff, numbering more than 1,500 specialists, to deal with this type of injury, ensuring its effectiveness and its role in the expected manner.

Al-Amri continued: “What distinguishes specialized hospitals is the complementarity that they enjoy, and the hospital capacity is estimated at about 3800 beds, in addition to the services and systems that support them, such as laboratories, radiography and pharmacy, which facilitates the treatment journey, as these hospitals reflect the work of an integrated national system and provide medical services. It is world-class, has won the admiration of many international organizations and provides integrated treatment services for Covid-19 patients,” stressing that it follows the treatment protocols approved at the national level in the country, and that these standards conform to the international standards used in the main health facilities in the UAE.

Al-Amiri reiterated that attendance at events, exhibitions, activities and events will be limited to vaccine recipients and participants in clinical trials of the vaccine only, taking into account the obligation to show a negative (PCR) examination result, within a maximum period of 48 hours before the date of the occasion, with the need to observe all precautionary measures, such as wearing a mask, And social distancing, and emphasizing the commitment of the vaccinated to the precautionary measures, as vaccination does not prevent infection, but rather relieves its symptoms, stressing the importance of community members’ commitment and adherence to precautionary and preventive measures and avoiding gatherings.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

