Liga MX teams begin to arm themselves for the 2021 Apertura Tournament, including Club América, who has already made their first three moves. First he signed to the side Salvador Reyes, from Puebla, then to Miguel Layún and the last hiring came with the midfielder Fernando Madrigal, who had good moments with Querétaro.
The fans did not like the arrival of the Gallos Blancos footballer at all, however, here are ten things that perhaps you did not know about him:
1. Your way before reaching Querétaro
Since 2011, the midfielder’s walk began in Mexican soccer, passing through Tanners Union, Real Cuautitlán, Alebrijes from Oaxaca, Pachuca, Zacatecas miners and Atlético San Luis.
2. His numbers with Gallos Blancos
With the black blue shirt, Madrigal played a total of 35 games, achieving three goals and the same number of assists, with a total of 3,555 minutes played.
Simply in the last season he participated in the 17 duels, adding a target and three assists, in addition to six key passes for the Queretaro team.
3. Positions you have played
His central position is as a midfielder, quite versatile and with great individual technique.
Under the tutelage of Alex Diego, served as a containment flyer and with the arrival of Hector Altamirano was later manifested, serving as ’10’.
4. It was part of the rise of Atlético San Luis
Madrigal was part of that potosino painting, directed by Alfonso Sosa, who achieved his ticket to the First Division by winning twice the Ascent MXHowever, it did not have much regularity.
5. Origin and beginnings as a player
The 29-year-old player is originally from León, Guanajuato, beginning his professional career at age 13 in the Third Division with the Lion cubs.
6. How do you consider yourself as a player?
Very dedicated, I consider myself a player who gives the best, I have a lot of commitment to this shirt because it is a privilege.
7. Who did you admire as a child?
Madrigal proclaims himself as an admirer of Real Madrid, marveling at the time of the ‘Galacticos’, which featured the Brazilian Ronaldo Nazario, English David beckham, the portuguese Luis Figo, the French Zinedine Zidane, the Spanish Raul Gonzalez and even his new coach, the Argentine Santiago Solari, considering a dream to be your strategist.
8. Has tattoos
The midfielder has tattoos on his foot, arms and ribs and even he himself declares that “it is more scratched than a gas station toilet.”
One of them is your mother’s date of birth.
9. Doesn’t like another sport
The former Gallo Blanco assures that the only sport for which he serves is soccer, as he is not attracted to basketball, golf or baseball.
Suddenly sees the Super bowl, but not complete.
10. Your studies
He left high school in León for the same football. He did his third year of secondary school at home, the teachers went to teach him at home, he took the SEP exam and in high school he studied in the afternoons, which became entangled with soccer.
