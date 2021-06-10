The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai revealed that the next academic year 2021-2022 will witness the opening of 10 new private schools in Dubai, with a total capacity of 14,671 academic seats, which will support the private school education system in the emirate, and provide various options that meet the needs of families and families. And parents, and adds new curricula, including the Australian curriculum, which will be offered in Dubai for the first time starting from the next academic year.

New schools that have confirmed their readiness to enter service with the start of the next academic year include Royal Grammar Guilford School (RGS Guilford), which will open its first branch in Dubai in the UAE, and it is one of the oldest independent curriculum schools in the United Kingdom, and its history dates back to the More than 500 years, bringing the total number of international private schools in Dubai to seven.

The new private schools will be distributed in nine areas in Dubai: Al Warqa’a 1, City Walk, Mirdif, Tilal Al Ghaf, Al Barsha, Al Karama, Al Khawaneej, Nad Al Sheba and Al Rashidiya. Various options will be offered for parents within four educational curricula: British, American, and International Baccalaureate, in addition to the opening of the first private school to implement the Australian curriculum in Dubai, which constitutes a qualitative addition to the educational options available in the emirate.

The Executive Director of the Permits and Compliance Sector at the authority, Muhammad Ahmed Darwish, confirmed that the private school system in Dubai has shown its attractiveness to education service providers and investors concerned with the education sector, for the second year in a row, given the emirate’s flexible and business-friendly environment, and encouraging the launch of educational projects. Leading, regionally and internationally, expressing his welcome to the new schools joining the education community in Dubai, which expands the circle of educational opportunities available to all students with high quality, in order to achieve the future strategic goals of Dubai, the most important of which is strengthening its position as the best cities in the world for work and life.

Darwish said: “Despite the current global challenges and exceptional circumstances, the number of new private schools in Dubai recorded continuous growth rates for the second year in a row, which reflects the flexibility of the private education system and the confidence that the sector enjoys with educational service providers recognized for their efficiency, which keeps pace in the At the same time, Dubai’s position as an internationally and regionally trusted destination for designing and developing innovative models of education that meets the needs of students and parents with diverse educational options.” Darwish added: “The new private schools will add 14,671 new academic seats to the total capacity of private schools in Dubai, which will contribute to providing more educational opportunities for students at various educational levels, according to the operating plan approved for each school, and in various regions of Dubai, including This includes the new urban development areas, one of which will host the first branch of the prestigious British Royal Grammar Guilford (RGS Guilford) School in the UAE, with the start of the next academic year.”

25 new schools

The number of new private schools that joined private school education in Dubai, during the past three years, reached 25 schools, and private schools recorded an increase in the enrollment rates of their students by 2.6% between November 2020 and February of this year, according to the spring edition of the periodic report. Knowledge and Human Development Authority.

