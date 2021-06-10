The history of LGBT + characters in comics has never been a simple matter. For years it was explicitly forbidden to mention homosexuality, due to the Comics Code Authority. This body had designated her as ‘sexual abnormality’. Fortunately, this ban has been progressively lifted.

Currently, some of them are already memorable, such as Deadpool , an openly pansexual character. However, in many cases this aspect of their stories is hidden in live-action. But, we do not lose hope of seeing them on stage. So, these are 10 LGBT + characters from the comics that we would like to see in a series or movie:

LGBT + comic book characters: Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy

Since Harley quinn started her own story, became one of the LGBT + characters in the comics. In its 2011 version, we are shown a Harley that breaks your relationship with him Joker after years of physical and emotional abuse. Eventually, his emotional wounds heal and he ends up falling in love with the villain. Poison ivy.

Finally, in Injustice: Year Zero from DCWe see how both villains end up getting married.

Marvel’s Mystique and Destiny

Mystique She is one of the most interesting LGBT + characters in comics, she has the ability as a mutant to modify her appearance at will. She has never denied her sexual orientation towards various genders. However, it was up to History of Marvel Universe # 2 that we discover more about his relationship with Destiny.

From the first appearance of Destiny in 1981 as part of The Brotherhood of Mutants it had been planned as a couple of Mystique. But, this was postponed due to the prohibition of homosexuality in comics of that time.

Young LGBT + Characters from Comics: Wiccan and Hulkling

On Young avengers from Marvel, we know Wiccan (Billy kaplan), son of Scarlet witch Y View. He possesses magical powers just like his mother. When we discover his life, we know that he was adopted by the family Kaplan and, as he grows up, he recognizes himself as a homosexual. Because of this, he receives emotional and physical abuse because of his sexual orientation.

Fortunately, you meet one of the most interesting LGBT + characters from the comics, Hulkling, who will become the love of the life of Wiccan whom she will secretly marry in Empyre # 4.

Batwoman

Batwoman It is one of the LGBT + characters from the oldest comics. She is the cousin of Bruce wayne, who’s going Gotham city to be able to help you. Despite being from the family of Batman, has had few scenes on screen. Currently, he has a television series in which in the we could see a kiss Come in Kate kane Y Sophie.

So, we are hopeful that we can see the wedding of Kate kane with the captain Maggie sawyer in the current series.

Wonder woman

For years there was speculation about the sexual orientation of Wonder woman, but it was Greg rucka that, in an interview with Comicosity, confirmed his bisexuality. Already before that moment, a large part of the LGBT + public of DC he had identified her as part of the community.

However, it wasn’t until his remake that we got to see Diana as one of the LGBT + characters from the comics. On Wonder woman # 2, we see his relationship with the amazon Kasia. In the future of DCEU, it would be interesting to see the development of this couple.

Northstar, one of the first LGBT + characters in comics

Northstar was the first of the LGBT + characters in the comics, not just Marvel. In the decade of the 80’s and 90’s there was still a great fear for the HIV and the AIDS, so it became an emblem of the fight against discrimination. On Alpha Flight # 106, he finds an abandoned girl from AIDS which, unfortunately, dies a couple of weeks later.

This was the impetus I needed to come out of the closet and make visible the fight against discrimination against people with HIV.

John constantine

Since its appearance in 1992, John constantine He was one of the few LGBT + characters in the comics who was openly bisexual. Some of his comics are available at Amazon, in which their sexuality is celebrated. This is one of the cases where the character has already had live-action adaptations, but this aspect has been removed or completely ignored.

Midnighter and Apollo

Midnighter debuted in 1998 in Stormwatch thanks to DC. He was a common man who after biological and cybernetic experiments has become one of the strongest heroes in the world. He even had a solo saga in New 52 which was canceled in 2016.

Anyway, DC published a six-volume mini-series titled Midnighter and Apollo who is dedicated to developing her relationship between him and her husband, Apollo. These are from the LGBT + characters from the comics that would be interesting to see in a movie or series.

Green lantern

Alan Scott, the first Green lantern and the resident of Earth 2, came out as gay in 2012 during New 52. This was a major change to the character since its inception in 1940. And, we could see a bit of this look from Scott in some iteration of Justice league or in a solo project about him.

Iceman

X Men It is one of the sagas that has shown various minorities throughout its history. Such is the case of Bobby drake what in All-New X-Men of the year 2015 confirmed that he was gay. Although in the series of the 90’s, there were aspects that gave rise to consider that it was part of the LGBT + characters of the comics, it had never been confirmed.

It may be that Disney can show this aspect of the X Men in one of his film adaptations after having acquired Fox.

