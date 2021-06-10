The UAE government announced that the number of specialized hospitals during the pandemic amounted to 10 hospitals, with a capacity of 3,800 beds, and its standards match the international standards followed in the main health facilities in the Emirates, noting that the UAE has adopted a strategy of diversifying vaccines in order to cover the largest possible proportion of the population.

The official spokesman for the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Dr. Taher Al-Amiri, stressed during the periodic media briefing to introduce the latest developments and cases related to the new Corona virus in the country, that the UAE has proven, through its management of the Covid-19 crisis, that it is an inspiring model for countries in the world in proactiveness and readiness, as The state has adopted a set of preventive measures to prevent the spread of the disease, by establishing and rehabilitating hospitals and health care homes, and conducting the necessary medical examinations for the largest number of the population.

Al-Amiri said: “84.66% of the total eligible group were vaccinated, and they are people over 16 years old, and 95.27% of the elderly group aged 60 years and over were vaccinated, which is the priority group as it is more vulnerable to infection and its complications.” .

He stressed that the establishment of hospitals and the provision of the latest medical equipment and cadres have been at the heart of the UAE’s decades-old strategy to take care of the health sector, which explains its exceptional ability to confront the largest health crisis the world has witnessed, and its capabilities to provide assistance to other countries, as specialized hospitals contribute significantly to saving lives and maintaining health and safety. society, noting that the number of specialized hospitals during the pandemic amounted to 10, with qualified medical cadres of more than 1,500 specialists to deal with this type of injury, ensuring its effectiveness and its role in the expected manner.

Al-Amri continued: “The hospital capacity is estimated at about 3800 beds, in addition to the services and systems that support them, such as laboratories, radiography and pharmacy, which facilitates the treatment journey, as these hospitals reflect the work of an integrated national system and provide world-class medical services.”

• “The UAE has proven, through its management of the (Covid-19) crisis, that it is an inspiring model for the countries of the world in proactiveness and readiness.”



