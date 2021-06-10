Higher education institutions have raised their share in the list of the world’s best universities from eight universities in the QS classification to 10 in the new classification, as the Canadian University in Dubai and Al Ain University in Abu Dhabi succeeded in entering the list of the best universities in the world.

Emirati universities have also succeeded in advancing their positions to be among the top 750 universities in the world, according to the latest classification of the Kucarelli Symonds Foundation for Universities, “QS” for the best 1000 global universities for the year 2022.

Some of them achieved remarkable progress in the centers, reaching 50 positions, compared to the previous classification.

Khalifa University ranked first at the state level in the list of globally ranked universities, as it ranked 183 globally, advancing by 28 places, as it was ranked 211 globally in last year’s classification, while the UAE University ranked 288 globally and second place at the level of The state, the American University of Sharjah ranked 383 globally, the American University, the Canadian University of Dubai, the University of Sharjah and Zayed University are among the universities located between 601 to 650. Abu Dhabi University, Ajman University and Al Ain University were among the universities located between 7001 and 750.

The QS rankings of the best universities around the world depend on the evaluation of each academic institution, according to six criteria, which include its reputation among academics and business owners. Academic reputation standards represent 40% of the total assessment points, while the university’s reputation from the point of view of employers is awarded 10%, and 10% 20 The ratio of academic staff members to students. As for academic citations for each academic staff member, it is awarded 20%, and the proportion of academic staff members and international students gets a total of 5% for each.

Academics emphasized that the results of the UAE higher education institutions in the various international classifications reflect that the UAE has become a regional and global center for higher education and a preferred educational destination for students and academic professors, because it includes advanced universities ranked globally, in addition to the branches of the best international universities with prestigious academic reputation.

Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of Khalifa University, said that the university’s classification was within the 460-451 range only 5 years ago, and now Khalifa University is the first Emirati university to reach the top 200 global universities, becoming the fastest growing university in the world’s universities under fifty years .

Al Hammadi pointed out that Khalifa University’s continued distinction in the world rankings of universities is the latest international certification that it has steadily followed its successful path since its establishment to become a global leader among the best universities in the twenty-first century in the production of world-class research that has a local and global impact, stressing that Khalifa University has been awarded A “Very High” rating in the research output category, according to the QS World University Rankings.

The Director of Abu Dhabi University, Professor Waqar Ahmed, stated that Abu Dhabi University has been able to achieve important achievements as an institution of academic excellence according to international classifications and accreditations, thanks to the continuous efforts made by the university in research and teaching activities and the consolidation of more partnerships, cooperation relations and local and global initiatives in the fields of renewable energy and desalination. Water, environmental sciences, sustainability, health sciences, design, engineering and innovation, among others.

He pointed to the success of Abu Dhabi University, in consolidating its position among the top three universities in the UAE in terms of international accreditation, and was able to advance in the relative classification of universities to be among the best 54% of the world’s universities, achieving continuous growth in the classification since 2018. It is noteworthy that American universities acquired five positions among the top 10 universities in the world, in the ranking of the Cucarelli Symonds Foundation, followed by the United Kingdom with four institutions of higher education and one institution from Switzerland, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), came at the forefront of the best universities, and the University of Oxford in Second place, Stanford University in third place, Cambridge University in third place bis, Harvard University in fifth place, Caltech in sixth place, Imperial College of London (Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine) in seventh place, and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology “ETH Zurich” ranked eighth, University College London “UCL” ranked ninth, and the University of Chicago ranked tenth.



