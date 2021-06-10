Dubai (Etihad)

Real estate transactions in the Dubai Land Department amounted to more than 10.7 billion dirhams. This week, the department witnessed the registration of 1,637 allegiances worth 4.27 billion dirhams, of which 219 were allegiance to land, worth 1.46 billion dirhams, and 1418 allegiances to apartments and villas, with a value of 2.81 billion dirhams. The most important land sales worth AED 330 million in the Palm Jumeirah area, followed by a pledge of AED 71 million in the second Al Sufouh area, followed by a pledge of AED 50 million in the Burj Khalifa area.

The fourth district of Al-Habiya topped the regions in terms of the number of pledges, with 101 pledges of 439 million dirhams, followed by the gardens of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, with 18 pledges of 213 million dirhams, and the third in Al-Habiyah Third, with 15 pledges of 34 million dirhams.

As for the most important sales of apartments and villas, a pledge of 39 million dirhams in the first area of ​​Al Barsha was the most important, followed by a pledge of 37 million dirhams in the Palm Jumeirah area, and finally a pledge of 33 million dirhams in the Garhoud area.

Al-Markadh area topped the regions in terms of the number of pledges of allegiance to apartments and villas, with 285 pledged allegiances worth 339 million dirhams, followed by the Fifth Al-Thaniya area with 119 pledges of 115 million dirhams, and the third in Dubai Investments First Park with 117 pledges worth 344 million dirhams. Mortgages recorded a value of 5.73 billion dirhams, including 83 mortgages of land worth 5.06 billion dirhams and 298 mortgages of villas and apartments worth 664.82 million dirhams, the most important of which was in the second Warsan area with a value of 4.7 billion dirhams and another in the Al Nahda second area with a value of 98 million dirhams.