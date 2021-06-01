The investments that the Ulea City Council has managed and is executing to carry out various projects “that are generating and will generate wealth and employment for the municipality,” are raised to two million euros, according to the mayor, Víctor Manuel López.

The most significant and far-reaching plan refers to the rehabilitation of facades, roofs and party walls. Through the urban rehabilitation and renewal area (ARRU), this will involve an investment of 1.4 million euros, which will be distributed in a total of 69 files.

For the first call for the 2018-2021 plan, which will end in 2023, 19 files have already been granted. Nine of them are currently being executed on the facades of José Antonio and Binondo streets and in the Plaza de la Constitución and their budget amounts to 245,100 euros. The current pandemic has caused work to have been paralyzed for a year.

Another project underway refers to the new 50-meter-long steel net screen to prevent large-volume stones from falling into the urban area and the consolidation of two large rocks in the Sierra del Castillo. This action has a subsidy of 375,000 euros from the regional administration.

Recently, the construction of the new youth center located on Ramón y Cajal street has been completed, which has been made possible thanks to a grant of 40,000 euros from Leader funds.