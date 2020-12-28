Assembly elections are to be held in five states of the country in April-May in the new year. These five states West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry (Union Territory) will decide the fate of various political parties in the country. Of these five states, BJP is ruled by Assam, Trinamool in West Bengal, Left Democratic Front in Kerala, AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and Congress in Puducherry.

West Bengal: Mamta getting a fight with BJP

In 2016, the Trinamool Congress won a massive majority by winning 211 seats out of 294 seats. But in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP surprised the political pundits by winning 18 out of 42 seats. Due to this, the 2021 assembly election will be very difficult for Mamata Banerjee.

Kerala: challenge to save political existence in front of left

Kerala is the only state in the country where the Left is in power. In the last election, the Left coalition LDF formed the government by winning 91 out of 140 seats. In Kerala, the LDF is facing a challenge from the BJP in many places along with the Congress-led UDF.

Assam: Pressure on BJP to maintain previous performance

In Assam in 2016, BJP defeated Congress and took power and Sarbananda Sonowal became the Chief Minister. In the 2016 elections, BJP won 60 out of 126 seats. The BJP ally won 14 seats from the Assam Gana Parishad and 12 from the Bodoland People’s Front. While the Congress could win only 26 seats.

Tamil Nadu: Elections will be held after decades without Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa

The election in 2021 in Tamil Nadu is going to be quite special after several decades. Because this time the election will be contested without two political giants M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa. In the last election, the AIADMK won 136 seats in 236 here. While DMK got 89 seats. Two superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are also expected to field in this election.

Puducherry: BJP alliance in front of Congress

Puducherry has a Congress-led government in alliance with the DMK. V Narayanasamy is the chief minister here. In the last election, the Congress alliance won 18 out of 30 seats. While BJP and All India NR Congress had got 14 seats.

These new laws increased political mercury in 2020

CAA: The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was approved by the President on 12 December 2020. Minorities (Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Christians and Parsis) of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will get citizenship under this law. But the opposition questioned not including Muslims in it. This led to protests across the country. The protest in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh was also in the news. The demonstration came to an end after the intervention of the Supreme Court.

love jihad : The opposition has reacted sharply to the UP and Madhya Pradesh anti-conversion ordinance in force. On November 27, the Governor approved the anti-conversion ordinance in UP. In UP, there is a punishment of 5 years and a fine of 15 thousand rupees in the case of conversion by threatening, intimidating or forcing. While Madhya Pradesh has a provision of 5 years of punishment and a fine of 25 thousand rupees. Along with this, Karnataka and Haryana have also announced to bring anti-conversion laws.