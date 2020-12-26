The year 2020 has been very difficult for the film industry. Theaters had to be closed due to Coronavirus and this affected the film business greatly. Due to the lockdown, shooting of many films was stopped which led to extra financial loss. However, it is hoped that the coming year 2021 will bring happiness for the film industry as well. Actually many films are in line for release in the year 2021 and now theaters have also opened. Let us tell you which big films are going to be released in the year 2021.

83 – Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, and other starrer ’83 is the story of India’s first Cricket World Cup win in 1983. The film stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, the film’s director is Kabir. ’83’ is probably one of the biggest films on real based events. The film was to be released in 2020 but due to the epidemic it will be released in 2021. However, the date on which this film will be released has not been announced. But the excitement for the film is still being seen.

Radhe– Salman Khan’s next release is Radhe. In this film, he will be seen alongside Disha Patani and the film has been directed by Prabhudheva. Salman Khan’s Radhe is one of the most awaited films of 2021. Radhe was also named as Salman’s character in ‘Wanted’ and is one of the most favorite characters of Salman Khan along with his fans. The film was scheduled to be released on the occasion of Radhe Eid 2020, but due to the epidemic, its release date was also extended. It is believed that this film may be released on Eid 2021.

Lal Singh Chadha: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer film Lal Singh Chadha is the official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film Forest Gump. It was supposed to be released on screen in December 2020, but due to Coronavirus, it will now be released in the year 2021.

Bob biswas: Bob Biswas is the spin-off of Sujoy Ghosh’s 2012 thriller Kahani, starring Abhishek Bachchan. This is the second collaboration between Sujoy Ghosh and Red Chillies Entertainment after the film Badla became a hit.

RRR: After the success of the Bahubali series, SS Rajamouli’s next film is based on the story of our two freedom fighters Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bhima. Rajamouli has told about how he always wanted to make a film that shows the pride of Indian freedom fighters. The film stars Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and Ajay Devgan. The film will be released in the year 2021.

Bachchan Pandey: No year can go when no film of Bollywood player Kumar Akshay Kumar is released. Akshay’s Bachchan Pandey is going to be released in the year 2021. In the film, Akshay will share screen space with Kriti Sanon.

