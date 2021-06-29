Fashion, trends, ceremony and much more: all the updates regarding weddings and weddings. As with fashion, wedding trends vary from year to year. The novelties of 2021 are linked to those of 2020 but with a particular attention to nature and simplicity. There are also some minor exceptions.

In this new year of recovery, the new wedding trends are looking towards an increasingly more attitude naturalist ed eco friendly. From the minimalist style, from the ecological one to the more glamorous one, here are all the guides for the best wedding 2021.

Wedding 2021: minimal and natural

Read also: Lucifer 5 part 2: all the news about the shooting

As with fashion, the wedding adapts from year to year towards new trends and styles. For 2021 we are returning to some inspiration already consolidated in 2020. However, the particularity this year is the focus on nature and to simplicity. Among the various most popular wedding styles of this vintage is the minimalist one.

For minimal in fact he expects an attitude that is not synonymous with miserable, but very attentive to detail and to the essentials. Every decision must be made with great precision: it is always advisable to eliminate what is not strictly necessary and useful to the context or setting.

On the other hand, what is chosen will have to be at its best potential. Such an attitude is suitable for most couples composed and reserved, which aim for elegance and a more modern and innovative touch. A natural wedding, on the other hand, is the most suitable for couples unconventional but from the spirit more romantic and sensitive.

The natural wedding is in fact an excellent companion of season: varies according to the time of year and you leave inspire from the climate and vegetation of the moment. The colors will be those of the land: from an ivory to a beige. The fabrics will always be natural, like cotton or jute. In short, an excellent compromise for something informal but refined at the same time.

Wedding 2021: ecological and glamorous

It might interest you: Sonia Lorenzini, exclusive interview: between GF Vip and a project in Van

To protect the environment, the choice of a wedding is also of fundamental importance eco friendly. Recycling, avoid it waste and keep perfect cohesion of the ceremony with nature will be the main focus.

The characteristics of this style are linked to that natural, however the character rustic–chic is what you want to highlight. Obviously, the most glamorous style could not be missing. Even if in contrast with the previous types indicated, the glamorous style remains a nail fixed for those who imagine their wedding in the name of pomp and of lust. In short, what is your favorite?

If you are planning your wedding, or are welcoming some ideas about it, keep following all of them updates. During our guides many topics are touched on wedding. Traditions, fashion, trends, cultures, locations, news, advice and much more.