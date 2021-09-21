All you need to know about the 2021 Marriage Bonus: from how it works, to whom it belongs, to how to request it

In recent months, the Sostegni Bis Decree approved the Wedding Bonus 2021. A maneuver that makes € 60 million available, destined for all those companies operating in the wedding field and which have suffered considerable damage due to Covid-19. Here’s everything you need to know about the Bonus, from how it works to how to claim it.

As already mentioned, the Support Decree Bis approved the Marriage Bonus aimed at all those companies operating in the field of wedding. Unlike these companies, there is no concession for couples who have to get married. In fact, the 25% tax discount on the cost of a couple’s wedding ceremony was rejected.

Obviously, some are needed to request this Bonus requirements. First of all, it must be said that this facility is valid for all of them businesses operating in the wedding sector, but not only. The Bonus, in fact, also applies to those who work in the party, entertainment and Horeca sector.

More specifically, the resources allocated tofacilitation provided for in the Support Decrees Bis, will have a very precise subdivision. Unlike the companies operating in the sector and for which the Bonus is valid, the 25% discount on the costs for the wedding ceremony paid by the company was rejected. couple.

2021 Wedding Bonus: how to request it

It must be said to all those interested and who can take advantage of this Bonus that it is not yet possible request the facilitation. The decree had to be approved by the end of August but has not yet been approved published nothing about it.

Despite this, we remind you that the Wedding Bonus will take into account the difference between the sales of the year 2020 and that of 2019. There seems to be a lot of disappointment on the part of couples who had seen the Bonus as a help to better organize their wedding. We just have to wait for news on the method and deadline for submitting the request.

