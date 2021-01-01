The transition to the new year is accompanied traditional changes of January 1. “The minimum wage increases by 0.99% as of today. The minimum wage now reaches 1,554.58 euros gross per month for full-time work, ie a gain of 15 euros gross monthly in 2021, says journalist Maeva Damoy, live from the 13 Hours plateau. Also positive for scholarship students: they will be able to benefit from a meal for one euro in university restaurants. ”

Certain tariffs will increase: all stamps cost more than one euro. “1.08 euros for the green, ordinary stamp, instead of 97 centimes, continues the journalist. For a priority shipment, therefore a red stamp, it is now necessary to pay 1.28 euros instead of 1.16 euros. “ Finally, the price of gas increases by 0.2% on average, while smokers will have to spend more: from 10 to 60 cents for a pack, depending on the brand.

