In 2015, on the second anniversary of his election as Pope, Jorge Mario Bergoglio assured that his pontificate would be “brief” and last only “four or five years”. Those were his initial plans, But his project to reform the Catholic Church is taking him longer than expected, to the point that next March 13 will be eight years since he was proclaimed bishop of Rome with the name of Francis.

After the ‘annus horribilis’ that 2020 has meant due to the pandemic, which has deprived him of both his international travels and the massive celebrations in the Vatican, The Pope faces 2021 with the wish that it be a year of resurgence and not just a return to normality. As he has had enough to say since the health crisis broke out and reflected in his last encyclical, ‘Fratelli tutti’, published in October, this difficult period must give rise to “a new way of life” marked by brotherhood and solidarity . The “worst reaction” that, in his opinion, could be had once the pandemic has been overcome thanks to vaccines, would be the return of “selfishness” and “consumer fever.”

This 2021 is also going to be an important year in the Church’s reform project. The Pontiff wants a Christian community more open and focused on mercy, for which he needs adequate structures. That is why, since his pontificate began, Bergoglio embarked on a reorganization of the Roman Curia that will culminate in the coming months with the approval of a new Apostolic Constitution, the text that regulates the functioning of the Vatican dicasteries.

With the working title of ‘Praedicate Evangelium’, the document will replace the ‘Pastor Bonus’, proclaimed by John Paul II in 1988, and could be signed by Francis before Easter. It was advanced in the magazine ‘Vida Nueva’ by the cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints and, until October, secretary of the Council of Cardinals, the body that prepares the new Apostolic Constitution. This seeks, according to Semeraro, “to underline the missionary dimension of the Church, with particular attention to decentralization.”

This cardinal estimates that up to “70%” of the changes included in ‘Praedicate Evangelium’ are already underway. Among them stands out the merger of several Vatican ‘ministries’ and the reorganization of economic affairs for greater transparency to avoid the scandals of recent years. The most famous, the purchase of a building in a luxurious London neighborhood with Vatican funds. That disastrous operation, which led to a judicial process that could culminate in the coming months, is behind the Pope’s decision to remove the management of its investments from the Secretary of State. On January 1, they became dependent on the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See.

2021 will also be the year in which the Pope travels abroad again, something he has not done since November 2019visited Thailand and Japan. From March 5 to 8, he plans to go to Iraq, with stages in Baghdad, Erbil, Mosul, Qaraqosh and the Plain of Ur, a place linked to the memory of Abraham. In this way, Francis will learn about the areas that were occupied by the Islamic State ji0hadist group, where Christian communities have survived since the earliest times in the history of the Church.

Interreligious dialogue



According to Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako, Patriarch of the Chaldean community, Begoglio It could also include a stage in Najaf, the holy city of the Shiites, to meet there with Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani and sign with him the Document on Human Fraternity. This text, which marks a milestone in interreligious dialogue, was already signed by Francis in 2019 in Abu Dhabi together with the great imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmad Al-Tayyeb, a reference figure in Sunni Islam.

In addition to other possible trips to South Sudan and Lebanon, whose programs have not materialized, 2021 will be marked for the Pope by the celebration of the Year of the Family, convened on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the publication of the apostolic exhortation ‘Amoris Laetitia’. This event will start on March 19 and conclude on June 26, 2022 with the World Meeting of Families that will take place in Rome.