Max Verstappen has just taken pole position in qualifying for the 2021 Styrian GP. Bottas was second, but will start fifth tomorrow due to a grid penalty. As a result, Hamilton will start next to him tomorrow on P2.

Q1 and Q2

In the first session of qualifying there are no big surprises. Pérez seems to be in danger for a moment, but in the final minutes he can just set a time that will allow him to continue comfortably to Q2.

The tires you set the fastest time in Q2 are the tires you start the race on. Some drivers do their fast laps on medium tires and others opt for the soft tires. For example, Verstappen, Hamilton and Bottas will start on medium tires tomorrow and Pérez will start on the softs.

Q3

During Q3, the strategy can be thrown out the window and it’s all about who drives the fastest time. In the first fast laps, Verstappen is lightning fast. He then manages to stay more than two tenths ahead of Hamilton. Norris is surprisingly third.

All drivers can still go for a second chance in Q3. On the second attempts Hamilton can no longer improve his time. Bottas is faster than Hamilton, but has a three-place grid penalty for tomorrow. Verstappen takes pole position and will have Hamilton next to him tomorrow. Norris and Pérez start in the second row.

Grid for the 2021 Styrian GP

1 Max Verstappen 2 Lewis Hamilton 3 Lando Norris 4 Sergio Perez 5 Valtteri Bottas 6 Pierre Gasly 7 Charles Leclerc 8 Yuki Tsunoda 9 Fernando Alonso 10 Lance Stroll 11 George Russell 12 Carlos Sainz Jr. 13 Daniel Ricciardo 14 Sebastian Vettel 15 Antonio Giovinazzi 16 Nicholas Latific 17 Esteban Ocon 18 Kimi Raikkonen 19 Mick Schumacher 20 Nikita Mazepin

Dates and times of the 2021 Styria GP

Sunday 27 June 2021

Race: 3:00 p.m.