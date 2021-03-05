2019 was considered, by most of the think tanks international and global media, as “the year of protests.” Chile, Ecuador, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Hong Kong and Lebanon were some of the many countries with massive protests. Some mobilizations with different triggers, such as the increase in the subway ticket or the WhatsApp tax, which acted as sparks that ignited in a highly emotionally flammable society. The dust …
Sign in to continue reading
Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free
Thanks for reading EL PAÍS