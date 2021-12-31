The Japanese capital was the scene, in 2021, of a historic feat of Brazilian Olympic sport. In the 2020 Games edition, disputed that year because of the new coronavirus pandemic (covid-19), Team Brasil won 21 medals. There were seven gold medals (equaling the record of the 2016 edition in Rio de Janeiro), six silvers and eight bronzes. Total that represented the best green and yellow campaign in the 125-year history of the Olympic Games of the modern era, since the inaugural edition in Athens 1896.

The achievements took Brazil to 12th place in the medals table and to the podium in 13 disciplines. The female performance contributed decisively to national success. In an unprecedented way, the Brazilians won 3 golds in one edition and totaled 9 podiums (there were also 4 silvers and 2 bronzes). In all, 42.3% of the green and yellow podiums came from female athletes. The most expressive mark previously was 41.2% of the achievements, obtained in Beijing 2008 (2 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze).

It’s PRAAAAAAAATA! It is deeeeeeeelaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

It’s from Rayssa Leal! ‍♀️

It’s from the skateboard!

It’s from Brazil! #TeamBrasil #skateboarding Wander Roberto/COB pic.twitter.com/tvvBM8jJsK — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) July 26, 2021

Rayssa Leal’s silver, in skateboarding, was one of the most emblematic achievements. At 13 years old, Fadinha ignored the pressure of being in the sport’s debut at the Olympics and put on a real show, trailing only hostess Momiji Nishiya on the track at Complexo Ariake.

Another Brazilian who made history in Tokyo was Rebeca Andrade. The São Paulo native from Guarulhos was spectacular at the Ariake Gymnastics Center. With gold in the vault, and silver in the all-around, she won the country’s first medals in the women’s suit of the sport at the Olympics.

Rebeca Andrade is the first Brazilian woman to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympic Games!!! Diva that talks, right mores? : Jonne Roriz/COB and Miriam Jeske/COB pic.twitter.com/oxHMNDtwSR — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) August 1, 2021

Mayra Aguiar achieved bronze in the 78 kg category of judo and became the first Brazilian woman to hold three medals in the history of the Games in individual disciplines. On the other hand, the duo Laura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani was perhaps responsible for the most unlikely medal of Team Brazil in Japan. They got a place to participate in the Games on the deadline (July 16), after the withdrawal of other duos. And, later, they were defeating several opponents considered favorites until reaching the bronze decision against Russian Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova. On court number 1 at Ariake Tennis Park, the São Paulo team made a 2-1 turnaround and placed Brazil on the podium for the first time in the sport.

If the conquest of tennis players was not expected, the bi-championship of Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze in the 49er FX class did not surprise anyone. After winning gold in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo, the sailors joined the select list of two-time champions, which includes volleyball players Fabi Alvim, Fabiana Claudino, Jaqueline Carvalho, Paula Pequeno, Sheilla Castro and Thaisa, champions of the 2018 Games ( Beijing) and 2012 (London).

Another medal surrounded by a sensational story was the gold medal from aquatic runner Ana Marcela Cunha. Before Tokyo, she was already among the greatest athletes in the history of the sport, having on her curriculum conquests such as four World Cup golds and 18 World Cup titles. But the Olympic medal was missing. In Beijing and Rio de Janeiro, she was off the podium. However, in Japan, the Brazilian did not give a chance to any opponent and was dominant in the 10 km circuit set up in Marina de Odaiba, closing the race in 1h59min30s8.

IT’S GOLDOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO It’s by Ana Marcela Cunha! ‍♀️ Completed the 10km in less than 2h. What a spectacle of proof of the Brazilian. Jonne Roriz/COB pic.twitter.com/NACOAhAMTV — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) August 3, 2021

Another two silverware closed the achievements of Brazilian women in Tokyo. In the 60 kg category of boxing, Bia Ferreira was only surpassed in the final by the Irish Kellie Harrington. The women’s volleyball team ended up losing in the decision to the United States team by 3 sets to 0 (25/21, 25/20 and 25/14) and got the vice-championship. The campaign marked the farewell of the selection of at least two athletes: the striker Fernanda Garay and the libero Camila Brait. But, on the other hand, it presented new talents on the Olympic stage, such as the newcomers to Jogos Rosamaria, Ana Cristina and Carol.

Among men, there were three gold medals in individual modalities and another gold medal in team sports. Italo Ferreira left all his competitors behind, including his compatriot Gabriel Medina, and was the best in the waters of Tsurigasaki Beach in the sport’s debut in the Olympic program.

In boxing, in the 75 kg category, Hebert Souza was also the best at Ryogoku Sumo Hall. In canoeing, in the C1 1000 meters race, the Bahian Isaquias Queiroz won the Olympic bi-championship in the waters of the Sea Forest Waterway.

Gold was missing for the collection. Now there’s no more! Miriam Jeske/COB pic.twitter.com/mXI7k4XdVV — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) August 7, 2021

Led by coach André Jardine, the Brazilian men’s soccer team won the bi-championship with four wins and two draws. In the decision, the green and yellow team beat Spain 2-1 in overtime.

Brazilian men’s silver came from skateboarding. Kelvin Hoefler, in the street modality, was on the podium behind Yuto Horigome from Japan and won the first medal of Team Brasil in Tokyo. The third and last Brazilian conquest at the Ariake Urban Sports Center, place of the skate disputes, came with Pedro Barros in the park modality.

This is the image that remains of us #Olympic Games Gaspar Nóbrega/COB pic.twitter.com/TwVJuKHOcX — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) August 5, 2021

Meanwhile, six Brazilian athletes returned from Japan with bronze medals. In the first Olympic edition, Daniel Cargnin, in the lightweight category (up to 66 kg), took the podium and won the second medal at Team Brazil in Tokyo. At the Aquatic Center in the Japanese capital, Bruno Fratus hit 21s57 in the 50 meters freestyle, the fastest swimming event. American Caleb Dressel won gold, with a time of 21s07, a new Olympic record, and Frenchman Florent Manaudou took silver, with 21s55. The other bronze was by the gaucho Fernando Scheffer. In the 200 meters freestyle, the swimmer from Minas Tênis Clube was only behind the British Thomas Dean and Duncan Scott.

The Olympic stadium was the scene of two other achievements. One came out in the field tests, the bronze of Thiago Braz in the pole vault. On the track, Alison dos Santos put on a show in the 400 meters with hurdles, conquering the first national medal in this type of event since Robson Caetano’s bronze medal in the 200 meters in Seoul 1988.

The other bronze of the national delegation was won in boxing. In the heavyweight division, Abner Teixeira was overtaken by Cuban Julio la Cruz in the semifinals and, as there is no dispute for third place in the modality, the boxer secured the bronze. This was the first national team medal in the sport in Japan.

