Despite losing at the Oscars for the eighth time, Glenn Close provided one of the funniest moments of a strange and opaque night. The “Hillbilly, A Country Elegy” actress surprised everyone with a improvised perreo to the beat of “Da Butt” from the movie “School Daze”, directed by Spike Lee.

The anecdote occurred during a question session about movie songs, in which the guests had to answer if the aforementioned were candidates for the Oscar, if they were winners at the gala or none of those options.

The ceremony DJ, Questlove, played a part of the song popularized by the funk group Experience Unlimited. Close, 74, stunned the rest of the nominees: he knew all the details about the hit in question, which did not receive a nomination from the Academy.

When asked by Questlove if he knew the dance to the song, Close didn’t hesitate for a second to transform a cold environment into the hottest dance floor: stood up and he started dogging causing the delirium of the audience and hundreds of reactions on social networks.

In an impeccable black and purple dress, the protagonist of “Fatal Attraction” had already contributed another witty moment in the preview of the gala.

Dressed from home, Close shared a photo in which she was not seen too worried about the preparations: whiskey glass in hand, in a robe and with clips in her hair to get her hairstyle ready.

Just after the start of the ceremony, Close competed in the category a Best Supporting Actress. Despite her experience, the award went to North Korean Youn Yuh-jung, who dazzled in “Minari.”

Glenn Close on the red carpet at the 2021 Oscars. Photo EFE

Thus, Close walked away empty-handed in his eighth Oscars appearance. Owner of several statuettes of the Golden Globes and the Emmy, among other appointments, it still lacks the greatest recognition.

.The actress achieved a bitter record: equal in nominations without award to actor Peter O’Toole, both in the top of the disemboweled by the Academy.

There was no problem for it. Then it was time for the dance and Close gave away one of the fun moments of the ceremony.

“Hillbilly, a rural elegy” had arrived at the ceremony with two nominations – for the supporting actress with Close and Best Makeup and Hair – but did not win. no figurine.

DS