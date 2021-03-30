Who is that girl, blonde, with a good face and unable to say a curse or kill an ant, but who unleashes a terrible vendetta, a reckoning, and can take the Oscar in a few weeks?

Is Carey Mulligan, who will you recognize if you have Netflix because in January it premiered The excavation, along with Ralph Fiennes, in a role diametrically opposed to Cassie, the young woman who accumulates anger, resentment, and who one day she plans to get revenge on everyone who did something terrible with her best friend.

And also to those who did nothing but look the other way and not take action on the matter.

Carey Mulligan, in “Beautiful Revenge”: Every day closer to winning the Hollywood Academy Award. PHOTO: UIP

Mulligan, the daughter of a hotel manager, made her film debut as none other than Kitty Bennet in Pride and prejudice. She was not 20 years old in 2005 – she turns 35 on May 28 – and maybe they missed her, but she was next to Keira Knightley and Rosamund Pike.

Many were amazed, when not taken aback, when Beautiful Revenge was chosen among the 8 best films that will compete for the Oscar.

Mulligan, in the middle of filming “Beautiful Revenge”. PHOTO: UIP

It is an independent film, but during its time at the Sundance Film Festival, more than a year ago, it aroused controversy. Is that Promising Young Woman (Promising young woman) is a feminist revenge thriller against sexual abuse.

On the one hand, of the Oscar candidates for best film, it is the one with the fewest nominations -five, when Mank She has 10, and the other six, all six, but it seems that there are two or three areas in which she competes seriously, and in which she could be victorious on Sunday, April 25.

They are the reserved for Best Direction or Original Screenplay, both for Emerald Fennell, or for Best Leading Actress, for Carey Mulligan.

Director Emerald Fennell (Camilla Parker Bowles in “The Crown”) marks a scene for Mulligan. PHOTO: UIP

“FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU,” Fennell tweeted just after the announcement of the Oscar nominations, with no “CK” to end the word FUCK (let’s translate it as Fuck!). And he added: “I will never stop crying.”

Mulligan is more cautious.

Is that with Beautiful revenge, the also English and actress Fennell (plays Camilla Parker Bowles, the “girlfriend” of Prince Charles in The Crown) became the first woman to be nominated for directing her debut.

British actress and American actor Peter Sarsgaard, in “Life Teaching,” for which Mulligan was nominated for an Oscar. PHOTO: CLARIN ARCHIVE

And Carey Mulligan already knows what it’s like to be nominated (for Life’s lesson, in 2010), when he lost to Sandra Bullock for A possible dream.

Mulligan, after Pride and prejudice, participated in several series and returned to the cinema as the protagonist of Love Test, as the daughter of Pierce Brosnan, and her next film earned her the Oscar nomination we were just talking about.

Curiosities: Life’s lesson or An Education It had also had its world premiere at Sundance, and was, at the same time, directed by a woman (the Danish Lone Scherfig, from Italian for beginners).

Mulligan was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance. PHOTO: UIP

Beautiful revenge is a thriller, with touches of black comedy about Cassandra, a young woman who, for example, pretend to be completely drunk in bars late at night. When some men – there are always some – approach her and try to take her “somewhere else” to take advantage of her apparent vulnerability, Cassie jumps at them like a cat.

AND reveals the misogyny of the man in question.

Revenge will be terrible

But Cassie has a reason to act like she does.

And that reason, and his attitude and those that are reflected from the other characters in his story is what made it the movie of the moment.

Blessed you are. Shia Labeouf, Michael Douglas, Frank Langella, Josh Brolin and director Oliver Stone join Mulligan before presenting “Wall Street 2” at Cannes. PHOTO: AFP

Mulligan would then be in Public Enemies, with Johnny Depp, she would go back to being with short hair to play the daughter of another famous actor (Michael Douglas, in Wall Street 2; there meets Shia LaBeouf, who played her boyfriend, and becomes her partner for a year) until jumping to Never leave me (2010), adaptation of the novel by Kazuo Ishiguro.

He just learned to drive a car because his role in the film required it, for which, from then on, he has already entered the radar of renowned directors.

Brothers Brandon (Michael Fassbender) and Sissy (Carey Mulligan), in “Shame.” Was there incest? PHOTO: CLARIN ARCHIVE

Nicolas Winding Refn wants her as Ryan Gosling’s counterpart in Drive; in Shame: no reservations dares more and has her first nude scene, as the sister of sex addict Michael Fassbender; it’s Daisy in the failed The Great Gatsby by Baz Luhrmann, next to Leo DiCaprio.

And in Inside Llewyn Davis: Ballad of a Common Man, the Coen brothers let her wear long hair, but not blonde, but brown. It is impossible that they do not remember her as the wonderful pregnant girlfriend of Oscar Isaac, who does not keep quiet about the protagonist.

In “The Great Gatsby”, with Leo DiCaprio, who opened the Cannes Film Festival in 2013. PHOTO: CLARIN FILE

Cassie is a lucky anonymous avenger, within the strident color palette that Principal Fennell has envisioned for her.

“I wanted to make a ‘revenge movie’ (revenge film) from the point of view of a real woman, which had all the delights of the genre and at the same time recounted the reality of revenge and mourning,” explained Fennell online with Mulligan, to The Hollywood Reporter.

If I was already independent in Inside … (where she contacted her current husband again, the musician Marcus Mumford: they were pen pals of children; they have two children), in Far from the madding crowd, by the Danish Thomas VIntenberg (The celebration, The hunting, this year’s Oscar nominee for best director for Another Round) is again self-sufficient, and with three suitors.

Natalie Press and Carey Mulligan in “The Suffragettes,” which is on Netflix. PHOTO: CLARIN ARCHIVE

She will no longer be an emancipated woman in the cinema: in The suffragettes is a political activist in London in the 1920s, led by another woman (Sarah Gavron). And with Mudbound and Wildlife is dedicated to touring international film festivals.

The “promising young woman” from the original title of Beautiful revenge gave up the dream of becoming a doctor. Cassie is in her thirties who still lives with her parents (Clancy Brown and Jennifer Coolidge) and works at Gail’s (Laverne Cox) bar.

“The script was very well written, as I read it I was fully captured. And when I met with Emerald I immediately understood that her vision of the film was clear, from the humor, the music and even the looks of Cassie,” explained Mulligan.

When he accepted, via Zoom, the Critics Choice Award for “Beautiful Revenge” on March 7th. PHOTO: EFE

Who will we see next to Bradley Cooper in the film that the actor and director chose to make after the success of A star Is Born in his dual role as director and performer. Its titled Teacher, It is produced by babies like Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Todd Philips (Joker, which Cooper produced) and is about the complex love of Leonard and Felicia, since they met in 1946 at a party and continuing a marriage of 15 years and three children.

Back to Beautiful revenge, “The story and the character fascinated me, I couldn’t bear to see someone else in this role, it must have been meIt was an extraordinary opportunity, “added Mulligan.

The actress argues that she felt “Emerald’s complete confidence, and facing the movie was fun, liberating, safe and exciting.” And account that he prepared for Promising Young Woman documenting the spread of sexual assault on American college campuses.

Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes star in “The Excavation”, available on Netflix since January.

It is that for Mulligan, “the story is very true. Beyond the genre and the tones, from the funny to the scary, you feel that you are talking about traumas and real lives,” he concluded.

“You understand why Cassie is in mourning and even why she does what she does,” says Mulligan.

She is an ambassador for the Alzheimer’s Society: her maternal grandmother has suffered from the disease since 2000.

But what Mulligan does not forget is choose your roles with your head rather than your heart. You will see it, from this Thursday, in Beautiful revenge.