Fifteen films, including The mole agent, From Chile, I’m not here anymore, from Mexico, and La Llorona, from Guatemala, remain in contention for a nomination to the Oscar for the best international feature film. The mole agent It is also among the 10 finalists for best documentary.

Argentina Sleepwalkers, by paula Hernández, with Érica Rivas, Ornella D’Elía, Daniel Hendler and Luis Ziembrowski, did not pass the “cut”.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlist of finalists in various categories. Its voting members will now have to choose the titles that will end up in the official competition.

“I’m not here anymore,” represents Mexico. It is available on Netflix.

For the Academy Award nomination for best international feature film, formerly known as a foreign language film, also competing: Quo Vadis, Aida?from Bosnia-Herzegovina; Charlatan, from the Czech Republic; Druk (Another round), from Denmark; Deux, from France; Shaonian from ni (Better days), From Hong Kong; Khorshid (Sun Children), from Iran; The nuit des rois (The night of the kings), from Ivory Coast; Hope, from Norway; Collectiv, from Romania; Dorogie tovarishchi (Dear comrades), From Russia; Yangguang puzhao (To Sun), from Taiwan, and The Man Who Sold His Skin, from Tunisia.

Last week La Llorona, by director Jayro Bustamante, was nominated for Golden Globe for the best foreign language film and gave Guatemala, and Central America, its first nomination for those awards. The film reimagines the folk tale of a banshee in search of his children as a metaphor for Guatemala’s civil war and uncovers his unhealed political wounds by holding a retired general responsible for the genocide of thousands of Mayans.

“The mole agent”. The Chilean film.

For his part I’m not here anymore, by Fernando Frías de la Parra, follows a group of young people from the city of Monterrey, in the north of Mexico, whose passion is dancing Colombian cumbia lowered. The film swept the last Ariel Awards for Mexican cinema and was also awarded as the best Mexican feature film at the Morelia International Film Festival 2019. It is available at Netflix.

The mole agent, a documentary by Maite Alberdi, follows an octogenarian detective who infiltrates a nursing home at the request of a client worried about the treatment her mother receives there. Among other accolades, the US National Board of Critics included it in its list of the five best foreign films of the year, and it was also nominated for the Spirit of Independent Film Award for best documentary.

The three Latin American productions were recently nominated for Goya award of Spanish cinema in the category of best Ibero-American film.

The start of filming “The human voice” by Pedro Almodóvar with Tilda Swinton. PHOTO: EFE

As for short films, and Pedro Almodóvar could return to the Oscars, but in the category of best short film with his first film in English, The Human Voice (The human voice), starring Scottish actress Tilda Swinton, was among the 10 finalists remaining in the race. In the 30-minute film, an adaptation of the 1930 monologue La voix humaineby Jean Cocteau, a woman calls the man who was her partner for five years on the phone, and who is now about to marry another.

Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards will be announced on March 15. The award ceremony, which this year was postponed for two months due to the pandemic, is scheduled for April 25.

