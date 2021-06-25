In 1971 Shakhar Mehta and Mike Doughty won the East African Safari Rally at the wheel of a Datsun 240Z, now 50 years later that victory is commemorated by the Nissan Juke Rally Tribute. The crossover will have the same decals and color scheme, with red for the body and black for both the hood and the wheels. On top of the nose are two spotlights and two spare wheels stick out in the stern.

The Nissan Juke Rally Tribute sits a lot higher on its feet, with rugged off-road tires under the fender flares. Also note the now centrally mounted exhaust pipes, which poke through the rear bumper. Nissan doesn’t want to say much about the engine of this Juke, only that it decides a hybrid drive unit. The Rally Tribute may use the E-Power technology that the Japanese developed for the new Qashqai. The Datsun 240Z relied on an in-line six with a displacement of 2.4 liters. Other times.

Are there any production plans for the Nissan Juke Rally Tribute? No.