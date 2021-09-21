Electric cars are fast. And not just straight ahead, as the Tesla Model S Plaid recently proved on the Nordschleife of the Nürburgring. But not everyone is convinced that EVs are also fun to drive. And this MG Maze Concept wants to change that quickly. Designed by the London-based design studio of SAIC, the car group behind Chinese constructor with British roots, this creation has been described as a compact city car that draws inspiration from the world of video games to make EV driving fun. Don’t look for a classic steering wheel, the MG Maze Concept comes with a game controller – a joy stick, as we used to call it.

Those hoping for split attacks, special stunt functions or digitally remastered F1 sounds must be disappointed, because the MG Maze Concept prefers “Pokemon Go” to “Gran Turismo Sport”. Through augmented reality you go on a kind of treasure hunt in the city center, although it is not entirely clear to us what you should find and how that could be fun. Perhaps because we do not belong to the young people that this MG Maze Concept focuses on.

Dome

To generate extra attention for its European products – a line-up that was recently expanded with the MG Marvel R – the Chinese manufacturer mainly wants to generate attention. The MG Maze Concept follows in the footsteps of the MG Cyberster, a modern interpretation of the legendary MG B. The body, dipped in purple paint, looks nice and compact and funky futuristic. Don’t look for classic doors, you access the interior through a gigantic dome that hinges on the roof and encompasses the entire front in addition to the windshield.

The designers don’t want to say much about the specifications, only that the currently MG Maze Concept has an electric drive and an interchangeable battery pack. Production plans? That’s not the case at all.