Today, the Mercedes S-Class is only available with six in-line engines with a displacement of 3 liters: the S 350d (286 hp) and S 400d (330 hp) on diesel and the S 500 (435 hp) on petrol. But that will change tomorrow, June 30, 2021, because the range is supplemented at the top by the S 580. Under the hood there is a V8 biturbo, a 4 liter block that combines a peak power of 503 hp with a maximum torque of 700. nm. A mild hybrid module on 48 volts provides some electrical support in the form of 20 hp.

The Mercedes S 580 puts that power on the asphalt via the 9G-Tronic automatic transmission and the 4Matic four-wheel drive. The limousine sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds and steams imperturbably up to an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h. You can also order this V8 version of the S-Class as an extended L version, which adds another 34 millimeters to the already 5.18 meters long body. Not big nor powerful enough yet? Then you must have the Mercedes-Maybach S680 4Matic with V12.

The 2021 Mercedes S 580 4Matic has a Belgian price tag of 114,200 euros, the S 580 L costs at least 117,700 euros. Attention: these are prices exclusive of VAT.