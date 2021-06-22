The new showroom of Lamborghini Brussels was supposed to be festively inaugurated a year ago, but the corona crisis put a stop to that. Fortunately, cancellation has not turned out to be a postponement, because now twelve months later, the champagne corks can still pop with a special expo around the legendary V12 models of the Italian bull breeder. The Mitica Mostra Vintage V12’s Exhibition shows, among other things, the 350 GT, the Miura and the Countach, although the more recent supercars such as the Diablo, the Murcielago and the Aventador could not be missed.

The Mitica Mostra Vintage V12’s Exhibition is primarily aimed at existing and potential customers, although Lamborghini Brussels is also opening the showroom to the general public. On July 3, 2021 you can discover the mythical V12 models yourself at the Grote Baan 399 in Drogenbos, but your current corona measures mean that you have to register first. You can do this quickly and easily via the link below, but don’t wait too long!

For Lamborghini fans, we are organizing a competition on our Instagram page where you can win a Moleskine notebook designed by Emiliano Ponzi for Automobili Lamborghini. A must-have for enthusiasts.