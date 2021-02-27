Dating back to the total lockdown from March to April last year, ITV inspections have undergone a disruption that the Government is still trying to sort out.

Dating back to the total lockdown from March to April last year, ITV inspections have undergone a disruption that the Government is still trying to sort out.

As nobody could leave their homes, three months of ITV inspections had to be postpone. However, there was no way that this backlog could suddenly be thrown into the mix when the normal inspection schedule starting in June.

Therefore a wide margin was introduced to filter them in slowly lasting throughout 2020 and the first two months of 2021.

Now, however, the backlog is finally cleared.

So, back to normal, the new cars that have passed their four years of inspection-free life are now up for a check up. However, although the back log has been cleared, the confusion caused by it remains, so the Government has published the calendar for the whole year, including January and February, which logically have already passed.

So, without further explanation, these are the vehicles by number plates that have an ITV this year.

January: desde JVZ through to JWN

February: desde JWN through to JXF

March: desde JXF through to JYB

April: desde JYB through to JYT

May: desde JYT through to JZP

June: desde JZP through to KBM

July: desde KBM through to KCH

August: desde KCH through to KCV

September: desde KCV through to KDK

October: desde KDK through to KFC

November: desde KFC through to KFW

December: desde KFW through to KGN

(News: Andalucia)