An official report by the National Center of Meteorology revealed that the year 2021 recorded the lowest level of rainfall in the last 19 years, and was the driest year ever, pointing out that the country witnessed five weather phenomena, which he described as “extreme”, most notably that “the coldest night on the country.” It recorded minus 2 degrees Celsius, and March was the “driest month” with an average rainfall of 0.0 mm, and the “warmest day” recorded 51.8 degrees Celsius.

In detail, the Center issued a report “State of the Climate for 2021” in the United Arab Emirates, which is important for many applied sectors such as energy generation, agriculture, water resources, biodiversity, tourism, and food security, explaining that the report relies on the latest climate research, including Including observations and analyzes to describe the annual fluctuations and long-term changes in the climate of the UAE.

The center stated that the report

It plays a key role in monitoring and analyzing the observed changes in the climate of the UAE, because the availability of updated climate information for a region enhances the effectiveness of any assessments of climate impact studies, especially with regard to global warming and changes in climate.

The report revealed that last year witnessed five weather phenomena, which it described as “extreme.” The first of which was the recording of “the coldest night on the country” on January 9, in the “Rukna” area of ​​Al Ain city, where two degrees Celsius were recorded below zero, and then the month of March of the year came The past was considered the “driest month” with an average rainfall of 0.0 mm, while the sixth of June witnessed the “warmest day”, as the temperature in the “Al-Haffar” region in the Abu Dhabi desert reached 51.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the report, July 17 witnessed two weather phenomena, the first of which was the recording of the “maximum gust of wind” in Jabal Mabrah in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, with a speed of 87.8 km/h, and the same day was considered “the rainiest day”, as the “Hatta” region witnessed In Dubai, precipitation falls at an average of 46.8 mm.

The report summarized the state of the climate that the country witnessed last year in nine main points, starting with an increase in the average temperature of the country by 0.7 degrees Celsius compared to the previous period, making 2021 one of the warmest years, with average monthly temperatures higher than the long-term average for the period ( 2003-2020), and the highest monthly average temperature was recorded in July of the same year, reaching 36.2 degrees Celsius, which is 0.3 degrees Celsius higher than the long-term average. The lowest average monthly temperature was also recorded, reaching 18.6 degrees Celsius in January of the same year, which is 0.4 degrees Celsius higher than the long-term average.

From a climatic perspective, the winter months witnessed more rainfall last year, as it received 39.4 mm as an average annual total, and there was a decrease in the annual amount of rain over the country, while the coldest day of the year was recorded in “Rukna” in the region. Al Ain, where light speed northeasterly winds prevailed (local climatic conditions), and the minimum temperature dropped to two degrees below zero on the ninth of January.

Among the nine points summarized in the report on the state of the climate in the country, convective rain clouds formed over the east of the UAE on July 17, and extended over the northern regions and some inland regions, especially Abu Dhabi and its surrounding areas, where light and medium rain fell, while Hatta witnessed the incident. In the eastern part of the country, the highest amount of rain was reached, amounting to 46.8 mm.

The report pointed out that the cyclone “Shaheen” reached the country’s territory on the 3rd of October, from the coasts of northern Oman. “Al-Khaboura” and “Al-Suwaiq” recorded the highest cumulative amounts of rain, amounting to 369 mm and 300 mm, respectively, from 2 to 4 October. With maximum winds of 167 km/h.

The country witnessed light to moderate rain, especially in the eastern and southeastern regions, where it recorded 4.4 mm on the snout of the Sheka and 3.2 mm on Umm Ghafa (the maximum gust of wind reached 73 km/h in Jebel Hafeet).

According to the report, sea surface temperatures were lower than average in the central and eastern tropical Pacific (Lenno 3.4 region) consistent with the “La Niña” phenomenon (mature stage) throughout the year, noting that the “La Niña” phenomenon is likely to continue in the spring of mid-April. The northern hemisphere (March – May 2022) and then turns into the neutral El Niño – Southern Oscillation (April – June 2022).

The La Niña phenomenon is defined as “an irregular periodic change in winds and temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, affecting the climate in many tropical and subtropical regions.”

The Arabian Peninsula has witnessed successive rainfall that is below average, while “La Niña” events affect temperature and precipitation patterns in the United Arab Emirates.

Minimum rainfall

The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the rainfall activity in the country during the past year was less than the average, as the northeast of the country received more than 70 mm, while the remaining areas witnessed less than 40 mm.

The country also received an average annual total of 39.4, which is the lowest level recorded in the last 19 years.

The year 2021 was the driest on record, with the average annual total decreasing compared to the long-term average.

The center pointed out that the summer months (July, August and September) contributed to an increase in rainfall, especially in the northeastern parts, compared to the remaining months, pointing out that the winter months contribute from a climatic point of view to more rain falling on the Emirates, while in 2021 these months were known decrease in precipitation.

Drop in “heat” today

The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be fair to partly cloudy in some areas, with a decrease in temperatures, especially on the coasts, while the winds will be northwesterly light to moderate in speed, active at times, and be dusty during the day, especially in the east and north. Its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km / h, up to 40 km / h on the sea, which is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that the weather tomorrow will be humid in the morning on the coasts and clear in general and partly cloudy at times, while the winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate, brisk at times to be dusty during the day, with a speed ranging from 15 to 25 km / h, reaching 40 km. / o on the sea, which will be light to medium waves at times in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He pointed out that the weather next Wednesday, will become hot and partly cloudy to cloudy at times in some areas, especially on coastal areas and islands, where temperatures tend to rise, pointing out that the winds will be southeasterly turning to northwesterly light to moderate speed, active sometimes to become dusty. During the day, its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km / h, up to 35 km / h on the sea, which is light to medium waves at times in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.



