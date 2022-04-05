Until 2003, taxpayers were required to prepare the Income Tax return (either with a pen and calculator or with the PADRE program) to find out if the return was positive (to be paid) or negative (to be returned). The Renta draft, introduced in that year, made it easier to know the result of the appointment with the Treasury and, although technically it no longer exists, the query of the tax data of the Renta Web program fulfills the same functions, even from the mobile phone.

The consultation of tax data, moreover, is particularly recommended for taxpayers who do not have to file a return. It does not imply any obligation (declaring or not depends on income, not on data consultation) and allows you to know if it is more profitable to present a declaration (it is possible even if you are not obliged) or let it pass. Likewise, the systems of the Tax Agency make the process of confirming the draft quick and easy.

Step 1.- Identification

As explained here, before dealing with the Treasury, you must be correctly identified, both to work with the Renta Web system and to do so through the Tax Agency application. There are two simple formulas: the RENO system, which works with a reference number, and the PIN code.

In all cases, you must access the Tax Agency platform and enter the corresponding section. At that point, the ID number and the expiration date are entered. From there, there are three options: the user can already be identified (if they have worked with the treasury on the same computer), they can identify themselves with the reference number or with the Cl@ve PIN system. To identify yourself with reference, box 505 of the 2020 declaration is required: the corresponding amount is entered and the user will receive a password to use both on the website and in the app. To identify yourself with Cl@ve Pin you must have this application installed on your mobile phone. Once installed, the Tax Agency page or app generates a code that is consulted in the Cl@ve PIN application and entered into the Treasury systems.

Step 2.- Consultation

Once inside both the application and the program, the fiscal data can be consulted. This query option has been open since March and allows you to check that both income and deductible expenses correspond to reality. However, until April 6, the day the campaign kicks off, it is not possible to check whether the return is due or returned. The result appears, in the Renta Web system, in the link “summary of declarations”: if it is positive, it is time to pay; if negative, return. The query can be made both through the mobile application (in the “Renta 2021” option) and in the RentaWeb system.

Step 3.- Tax data

Although the fiscal data is provided by the Tax Agency, the responsibility for errors lies with the taxpayer, and the draft is merely indicative. The data in the draft is generally correct and covers most of the user’s income. These are the so-called “black data”: payroll and withholding certificates, bank accounts, mortgages… These data are automatically incorporated into the return, although the taxpayer can correct them by processing the return through the Web income system. The so-called “blue data” are those on which the Treasury has extensive information, but not complete, such as a home owned whose use is not known. In these cases, the program gives a notice to provide or confirm the information. Finally, there are the red data, about which the Treasury has no information of any kind (prizes, investments in cryptocurrencies, sales of assets, certain deductions…). All of them must be recorded.

Step 4.- Confirmation (or not)

On that same screen, it is possible to present the declaration (equivalent to the old confirmation of the draft), both on the web and in the mobile application. It is at this point that taxpayers who are not required to file may choose to do so. This will be the case if it is negative (to return) because the withholdings made during 2021 are higher than the result of the income tax return. If it is positive and there is no obligation to file, the taxpayer can save himself the trouble. However, most taxpayers are required to declare and, therefore, must file the return regardless of the result.

Can everyone confirm the draft?

No, and the system notifies you of this as soon as you access the draft. When income of some special type has been received, on which the Treasury has incomplete information (the blue data), confirmation is not allowed: the Treasury knows that the taxpayer has to include certain information, but does not know. In these cases, it is not possible to file the return with the mobile application, and the taxpayer must use the Renta Web service to enter the required data and then confirm the return. The simplest thing is, from the summary of tax returns, select the type of data that you want to correct (for example, income from movable capital).

How is the payment?

In the event that the final result is to be returned, the Treasury will have six months to pay the taxpayer from the last business day to file the return, that is, six months from June 30. In general, however, returns are quick, unless the Treasury wants to check certain data. If the declaration is to be paid, it is possible to split the payments. 60% of the fee to enter must be paid at the time of filing the declaration. You can pay by direct debit, card, cash and other special forms of payment, or direct debit to be charged to the account on June 30. The remaining 40% must be paid at the latest at the beginning of November.