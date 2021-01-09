The page of 2020 is finally turned, but the challenges generated by the health, economic and political crises have not necessarily disappeared under the floods of champagne on New Year’s Eve. 2021 already has a series of unmissable events on its agenda… unfortunately, for some. First, on the pandemic side, after the vagaries of the management of the first confinement, deconfinement, reconfinement, the time will be for the executive to implement the vaccine strategy. Then, Emmanuel Macron intends to continue to advance his pawns with reforms criticized but which allow him winks supported to his right. Finally, 2021 will also be the year of regional and departmental elections before the start of the presidential election is definitively given.

1. Vaccination: organize and convince, a real shipwreck in the port

The first wave of Covid was marked by the mask fiasco and the lies that accompanied it. The second was due to the failure of the test-trace-isolate strategy and the many hiccups surrounding massive screening. After having failed these two “crash tests”, the government will be obliged to pass the third in 2021: the vaccination campaign. This was to start at the end of December, in the direction of the million most vulnerable French people. But the hardest part is yet to come for Emmanuel Macron, Jean Castex and his ministers.

On the one hand in terms of organization, which is not their strong point in this health crisis. For the campaign to be a success, the storage strategy with “super-freezers” that are currently very rare will have to be improved. Just like the production by Pfizer and the delivery of the 200 million doses ordered, which so far has not been clearly defined. It will also be a question of clearly defining who will carry out these vaccinations when, on December 17, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, could not guarantee that France had enough authorized personnel.

Above all, this vaccine will only be useful if it is accepted by a large part of the citizens. However, the skepticism of the French seems important: according to polls, half of them refuse the injection. The government will have to convince. Before launching in March the vaccination of some 15 million people at risk and then the rest of the population, the executive will have to do prevention, or even involve citizens in political decisions. Which would be almost a first in this crisis. A huge challenge, then.

2. “Beauvau de la Sécurité”: a meeting under high tension

This is one of Emmanuel Macron’s flagship projects: the launch in January of the “Beauvau de la sécurité”, supposed to “improve the conditions of exercise”, of the police forces and “consolidate” the links with the citizens, at a time when the Michel Zecler affair, named after this savagely beaten black producer, is focusing the debate on police violence and racism, reinforcing the distrust of the population. The institution is in crisis, against the backdrop of massive mobilizations to defend the right to film the police called into question by the proposed “global security” law. Opponents of the text have already set a date for new protests in January.

In this eruptive context, police unions, elected officials and citizens will work on the seven avenues of reform unveiled by Gérald Darmanin at the end of November, among which are training, supervision, staffing, video recording of interventions, the mission of general inspections and the police-population relationship. It will be “the first stone of the great law of programming of the internal security which the police force deserves for a long time”, declared in a tweet the Minister of the Interior.

While waiting for the opening of the meetings, the majority police unions are putting full pressure on the executive, with wild demonstrations in Paris, at the Trocadéro or at the foot of the Arc de Triomphe, but also in Rennes, on December 17 , in front of the home of Mayor Nathalie Appéré. The right-wing union Alliance has already indicated that it will not participate in the discussions.

3. Pensions and unemployment: anti-social reforms in the sights despite the crisis

The historic mobilization against Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform project marked the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020. Imposed with 49-3 in the Assembly and then postponed following the Covid epidemic -19, the text could reappear in … 2021. This is what the Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, defends tooth and nail, for whom the adoption of this reform is an “absolute priority” before the end of the five-year term , on the grounds that it would allow the State to save money at the expense of the French. “The absolute priority is to get out of the health, economic and social crisis, to protect jobs,” the Minister of Labor, Élisabeth Borne, replied.

The timetable to be adopted thus divides within the government itself, in the midst of a period of recession and explosion of poverty, over a text whose goal is to lower pensions, increase working hours and create private pensions which will increase inequalities. It would be “an excellent first reform of the second five-year term”, tempered the President of the National Assembly, Richard Ferrand, when the boss of Medef, Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, believes that it must be “implemented before 2022”.

The unions do not want it. Just as they do not want the reform of unemployment insurance, the application of which has been postponed following the Covid. The government wants to bring it into force at all costs from April 1, 2021, and will open “consultations” in January. The Council of State has already annulled two provisions of the text, including the methods for calculating allowances, deemed unequal. They will decrease in volume if the reform is applied. In the midst of a crisis …

4. Regional and departmental elections: an unprecedented double

The consultation led by Jean-Louis Debré made it possible to reach a consensus – far from the controversy generated by the municipal elections of March and June. The regional and departmental elections, initially scheduled for March of this year, will therefore take place next June due to the health crisis. Unpublished fact, they will be held the same day.

In 2015, in two regions, the FN came first, and the left had therefore withdrawn: Hauts-de-France and Paca. The stake for the left is therefore major: to return within these two assemblies, to keep the head of the five that it directs in metropolitan France (overseas having their own political particularities), and to take over the seven regions led by the right. and the center. For LaREM, which is still aiming for a territorial establishment, the game will be tough as the rejection is strong, and the right could do better than resist. As for the National Gathering, strongly established in almost all regions in 2015, the danger is still great.

For the departments, the left is also in reconquest: in 2015, the first departmental elections, replacing the cantons, saw a very clear victory for the right. It had won in 25 additional departments, for a total of 67. The left now leads only 30, including one for the PCF, Val-de-Marne. The RN wants to confirm its good result of 2015, with 25.24% in the first round, but only 62 elected. As for LaREM, its establishment there too will depend on alliances, particularly with the right. Because, for six years, the French political landscape has radically changed. And these elections will be the last before 2022 …

The appointment of the local polls in June, a last electoral test before the presidential election which will prove to be crucial. © Pierre Gleizes / REA

5. On the way to the 2022 presidential election

If the regional and departmental will punctuate the electoral calendar of 2021, another election will occupy the minds: the presidential election of 2022. On the left, it will be a question of both who is a candidate and if alliances will be made. Jean-Luc Mélenchon has already formalized his candidacy on November 8.

His early departure forced the left to position itself in relation to him. The PCF calls on its members to vote in May to find out whether the party will present a candidate from its ranks or support another.

But EELV also aspires to take leadership. The ecologists will hold their primary “before September 2021”: in the state of the candidatures, they should choose between Sandrine Rousseau and the MEP Yannick Jadot, but the mayor of Grenoble, Eric Piolle, could join the party.

At the PS, Olivier Faure is always in favor of a single candidacy on the left, but appetites are sharpening: Ségolène Royal, Anne Hidalgo, Jean-Christophe Cambadélis, among others, are ready to launch into the battle. The hypothesis of a primary cannot be excluded.

Just like at Les Républicains, even if Christian Jacob would like to avoid it. That of 2016 has left traces but the fillonist Bruno Retailleau is doing everything to keep a new one. In open or closed mode? The party, which has difficulty in clearing a space between LaREM and the RN, must indeed decide on the cases Valérie Pécresse and Xavier Bertrand, “presidential” but not inserted LR.

At LaREM, it should be easier. There is little doubt that Emmanuel Macron will be a candidate for his succession, even if he hinted, on December 6, that he could only serve one term. As for Marine Le Pen, her candidacy has been official for a year.

