Like all the award ceremonies that have been taking place in this pandemic 2020/21 biennium, the postponed 63rd edition of the Grammy Awards, held this Sunday, March 14, had its peculiarities due to the health situation. With Beyoncé as the maximum favorite, the gala is carried out taking care of the protocols to avoid contagion of Covid-19.

The conductor, the actor and presenter Noah trevorHe began speaking outdoors, with the Staples Center in Los Angeles behind him. Immediately he began to walk and as he passed he showed the artists who would participate with live numbers, seated at outdoor tables and waiting their turn. Their walk ended inside the stadium, where there were already several figures ready to sing.

The first was Harry Styles, who played Watermelon Sugar, subject that also earned him the gramophone dedicated to the Best Pop Song. Without pause, Billie Eilish, the great winner of the 2020 Grammy Awards, immediately attacked, standing on a semi-sunken car, sang Everything I Wanted, her song nominated for Record of the Year, accompanied by her brother Finneas on keyboards and a drummer.

Harry Styles, with his stole, during his presentation of “Watermelon”, a song that also earned him an award. AFP photo

According to these types of awards, no expenses were saved for the scenery and production of the live numbers. Then came Haim: the trio of the Este sisters, Danielle and Alana played The Steps.

Then the action returned to the open air. There, outside the Staples Center, still in natural light at dusk in Los Angeles, Lizzo announced the first award: Best New Artist, which was at the hands of rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Back at the stadium, Black Peas performed Colors, his song nominated for Record of the Year. In dialogue with Noah Trevor, singer-songwriter Eric Burton said that he started in music six years ago and that he would never have imagined being nominated for a Grammy.

Then it was DaBaby’s turn, who played Rockstar -another of the nominees for Record of the Year- along with Roddy Ricch and Anthony Hamilton. An impressive performance, with a choir of four women in black robes, which contrasted with the white of the singers and violinists’ costumes.

Billie Eilish, on a sunken car, singing at the 2021 Grammys. / AP Photo

Without a continuity solution, Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez performed the first song in Spanish of the night as a duet: Dakiti. The Puerto Rican has his album YHLQMDLG nominated for Best Pop Album Latino or urban.

Dua Lipa interpreted Levitating with DaBaby. Already in a metallic pink two-piece set and surrounded by choristers, she continued her sensual movements to the rhythm of Don’t start now.

Dua Lipa, with her striking look upon arriving at the ceremony.

It should be remembered that the most nominated of the night is Beyoncé, that in the first part of the ceremony, held in the afternoon, won two of the nine categories in which it is nominated.

In that way, the 39-year-old American singer, songwriter, actress, model, fashion designer and businesswoman is about to tie violinist Allison Krauss as the female soloist with the most triumphs at this award, since during the afternoon he reached 26 and was only one of Krauss.

So Beyoncé is on her way to top it: she can still earn seven more. For now, she is already the woman with the most nominations in the history of the awards, with 79 nominations throughout her career, close to turning a quarter of a century.

