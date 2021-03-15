The famous Colombian Camilo had generated expectations in his audience due to his nomination for the 2021 Grammy Awards in the category Best Latin or Urban Pop Album, alongside other stars such as Ricky Martin, Kany García, Debi Nova and Bad Bunny, who was finally named as the winner during the gala held this Sunday, March 14.

Despite running out of a golden statuette, Camilo expressed his excitement at being a participant in the ceremony organized by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States in Los Angeles, where he was able to take the stage and demonstrate his talent in the Premiere Ceremony.

“Glory to God! Health. To have been nominated alongside artists that I admire so much, and that my album has been considered one of the best Latin albums of 2020, is a privilege that I live and celebrate with all that I am, ”the 26-year-old artist wrote on Instagram .

Camilo also congratulated Bad Bunny for having surpassed him in the important category, with his album YHLQMDLG. “Congratulations to Bad Bunny, more than well deserved that Grammy. Also happy to have been able to sing at the Premiere Ceremony alongside so many legends. Thank you, tribe, for making me dream! “, Concluded the artist.

As you remember, in November 2020 Camilo received his first Latin Grammy for “Tutu” in the Best Pop Song category. At that moment, the interpreter of “Vida de rico” gave an emotional speech of thanks.

“Glory to God the father. Thanks. God recognizes me in the public because I look for him in the private and in the secret, that is the only secret. I want to thank my parents for their patience, my sister for believing in the dreams of a child who was beginning to play the guitar, my wife (Evaluna Montaner) who believed and believes in me in all circumstances, to all composers of this song, Pedro Capó, Ricardo Montaner, the Montaner family, my work team, Colombia, thank you for supporting me ”, he commented.

