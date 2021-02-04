For the first time in the history of the Golden Globes, three women were included in the category best director , a group that has been made up mainly of men in recent years.

Chloé zhao by Nomadland, Emerald Fennell by A promising young woman and Regina king for One Night in Miami they became the filmmakers considered by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the 2021 edition of the gala.

According to Variety, the organization had only nominated five women throughout its 77 years of creation . Barbara Streisand (Yentl, 1984 and The prince of tides, 1991), Jane Campion (The piano, 1994), Sofia Coppola (Lost in translation, 2004), Kathryn Bigelow (The hurt locker, 2010 and Zero dark thirty, 2013) and Ava DuVernay (Selma, 2015) were the only ones to achieve this recognition.

What is Nomadland about?

The synopsis reads as follows: “A woman, after losing everything during the recession, embarks on a journey to the American West by living like a nomad in a caravan. After the economic collapse that also affected his city, he takes his truck and sets off to explore a life outside of conventional society.

A promising young woman

Cassie had a bright future ahead of her until a nasty incident ended her career. Now nothing is what it seems: he’s smart, bold, and lives a double life at night. She will have the opportunity to make amends for everything that went wrong in her past by taking revenge on the culprits.

One night in Miami

In the wake of Cassius Clay’s victory over Sonny Liston in 1964, the boxer meets with activist leader Malcolm X, singer Sam Cooke and athlete Jim Brown in a motel room. There they will exchange opinions on the segregation of the black population in the south of the country.