2021 European Football Championships: matches scheduled for today, 20 June

What are the matches of the 2021 European Football Championship (Euro 2020) scheduled for today, Sunday 20 June, and where will they be played? Here is today’s calendar:

Switzerland-Turkey 18:00, Baku (group A)

Italy-Wales 18:00, Rome (group A)

Streaming and tv

Where to see the matches of the 2021 European Football Championship (Euro 2020) on live TV and live streaming? All matches will be broadcast on TV both free and via satellite. To follow, just tune into the Rai channels (free) which will broadcast all the matches in Italy (but not only) and on Sky Sport which will broadcast all the European matches. Not just TV. It will be possible to follow the sporting event also in live streaming through the platforms RaiPlay.it (free, just register) and SkyGo (reserved for Sky subscribers).

Groups

We have seen the matches scheduled today, June 20, for the 2021 European Football Championships (Euro 2020), below are the groups:

TO: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland;

B.: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia;

C.: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia;

D.: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic;

IS: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia;

F.: Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany.